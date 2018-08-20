Jennifer Lopez had two very important people with her at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Not only was the 49-year-old entertainer, recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award, accompanied by her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, but her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, were also with Lopez to cheer her on during her big night.

After Lopez slayed the stage with her killer performance, which the twins were front-and-center for, the singer took a moment to give her "sweet angels" a shout-out during her acceptance speech.

"I had to forge my own path, make my own rules," she continued. "I was always like that. But it wasn't until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better I knew I had to go higher and be stronger than I had before... So thank you Max and Emme, there is so much more to do and I know in my heart the future is brighter now because of you."

It also appeared that little Emme had a great time during the ceremony, even getting a chance to meet Camila Cabello during one of the commercial breaks. Lopez's mini-me looked so precious in a white collared shirt with a lace skirt, white leggings and rose-gold flats. She smiled as Cabello posed with her and a smiling Lopez, who looked stunning in a silver Versace gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Prior to arriving to the show, Rodriguez shared a car selfie with the family. "VMA bound @mtv @jlo @trios22 @lacarba #emme #max," the former baseball player captioned the family shot.

Rodriguez and Lopez, however, were sans kids on the red carpet, where they turned heads in killer ensembles -- and couldn't keep their eyes off each other.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lopez received the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. Take a look back at her successful career in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Sparkly Silver Gown With Alex Rodriguez at 2018 MTV VMAs

Alex Rodriguez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Rehearsals for Jennifer Lopez's MTV VMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez to Be Honored at the MTV Video Music Awards: A Look Back at Her Best Music Videos!

Related Gallery