Rapper Post Malone Gets Large New Cheek Tattoos: See the Message

Wondering how Post Malone is doing? Just look at his face.

Austin Richard Post, better known by his stage name as Post Malone, got some new ink on Wednesday. In what perhaps was a strategic move to cover any perceived under-eye bags, the "Rockstar" rapper has come to terms with his permanently exhausted state, getting the words "Always Tired" written in script font just underneath his eyes.

Tattoo artist Chad Rowe took to Instagram to share the news, describing the opportunity to ink Post Malone's face as "surreal" and added that Post Malone, 22, also took the tattoo gun into his own hands, putting some ink on Rowe.

"Yesterday was one of the most surreal moments of my entire life," he wrote alongside a photo of his work taken by photographer Adam DeGross. "I had the absolute honor to tattoo @postmalone and his crew, and even had the man himself TATTOO MY HAND. I really don't even know how to explain the entire situation."

DeGross also shared an additional snap of the work being done on Wednesday.

"New POST MALONE face tattoos done by the amazing @chadrowetattoos," he stated. "This is happening right now."

The star is no stranger to getting his face inked. He also has the image of a sword pointed downward on his right temple, as well as the words "Stay Away" written in a similar script above his right eyebrow.

