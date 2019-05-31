Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, are all about putting their two adorable daughters first.

On Thursday, Kopelman shared a sweet photo on Instagram of both him and Barrymore giving their 5-year-old daughter, Frankie, a big kiss on the cheek at her graduation. The 40-year-old art consultant held up a certificate congratulating Frankie.

"Graduate 🎓," Kopelman captioned the picture.

Kopelman and 44-year-old Barrymore are also parents to their 6-year-old daughter, Olive. The two were married for three years before they split in April 2016. Their divorce was finalized in August 2016, and two months later, Barrymore spoke with ET about the secret to successfully co-parenting.

"I think plans -- constant plans," she said.

The actress also said that she was still close with her former mother-in-law.

"I woke up to an email from my children's grandmother this morning, Coco, saying, 'OK, so I think my birthday, we're going to do it on the 14th. Can you make that date because it's not the same without you? I have to make sure that date works for you,'" Barrymore shared. "I feel honored that my children's grandmother, like, you know, her love and acceptance means the world to me. So, you know, you just be a family. Families are many different definitions in this day and age."

ET spoke with the actress last July, when she shared that she was single and why she's off dating apps.

