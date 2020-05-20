Lizzo is the latest celebrity to launch a collection with Quay! The pop star is the face of the Confidence is Quay campaign and her collection is filled with statement-making styles.

Featuring eight sunglass styles and one blue light glasses, Lizzo's Quay collaboration boasts a variety of show-stopping designs from studded square-shape frames and sleek aviators to sharp cat-eye specs. Lizzo looks absolutely gorgeous in the campaign images, rocking her stunning shades. Prices range from $55 to $75.

"My style is always evolving. I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything," the "Good as Hell" singer said in a press release. "There's one with glitter lenses, another with star-shaped studs. I like those kinds of special details. These glasses are fun and different."

Lizzo and Quay are partnering with Feeding America to donate 100 meals for every purchase to help those struggling to get meals during this uncertain time. From May 20 to 25, buy one pair and get another one for free.

Courtesy of Quay

Courtesy of Quay

Courtesy of Quay

Shop the Quay x Lizzo collection, ahead.

Jaded Quay x Lizzo Quay Jaded Quay x Lizzo The star studs on these ultra-cool flat-top shades make them extra special. $65 at Quay

Flex Quay x Lizzo Quay Flex Quay x Lizzo Retro-style, sharp cat-eye frames made modern. $55 at Quay

Hold Please Quay x Lizzo Quay Hold Please Quay x Lizzo We're obsessed with these slick aviators, featuring glitter rims and mirrored lenses. $75 at Quay

Icy Embellished Quay x Lizzo Quay Icy Embellished Quay x Lizzo These sunnies are the ultimate "don't bother me" shades, thanks to the large square silhouette, finished off with embellishments for good measure. $65 at Quay

Jezabell Twist Quay x Lizzo Quay Jezabell Twist Quay x Lizzo It's all in the details for these round sunglasses -- the gradient glitter lenses and scallop rim. $65 at Quay

Level Up Quay x Lizzo Quay Level Up Quay x Lizzo These shapely square frames with metal brow bar are equally versatile and chic. $65 at Quay

Transcend Quay x Lizzo Quay Transcend Quay x Lizzo These futuristic-style shield sunnies are the ultimate statement. $65 at Quay

Come Thru Quay x Lizzo Quay Come Thru Quay x Lizzo Oversized gradient lenses to throw on whenever. $65 at Quay

Evasive Glitter Quay x Lizzo Quay Evasive Glitter Quay x Lizzo These blue light filtering glasses are made glamorous thanks to the glitter rim. $65 at Quay

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

