Shopping

Lizzo Launches New Sunglasses Collection With Quay -- Buy One, Get One Free!

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Quay x Lizzo
Courtesy of Quay

Lizzo is the latest celebrity to launch a collection with Quay! The pop star is the face of the Confidence is Quay campaign and her collection is filled with statement-making styles. 

Featuring eight sunglass styles and one blue light glasses, Lizzo's Quay collaboration boasts a variety of show-stopping designs from studded square-shape frames and sleek aviators to sharp cat-eye specs. Lizzo looks absolutely gorgeous in the campaign images, rocking her stunning shades. Prices range from $55 to $75. 

"My style is always evolving. I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything," the "Good as Hell" singer said in a press release. "There's one with glitter lenses, another with star-shaped studs. I like those kinds of special details. These glasses are fun and different." 

Lizzo and Quay are partnering with Feeding America to donate 100 meals for every purchase to help those struggling to get meals during this uncertain time. From May 20 to 25, buy one pair and get another one for free. 

Quay x Lizzo
Courtesy of Quay
Quay x Lizzo
Courtesy of Quay
Quay x Lizzo
Courtesy of Quay

Shop the Quay x Lizzo collection, ahead. 

Jaded
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Jaded
Quay
Jaded
Quay x Lizzo

The star studs on these ultra-cool flat-top shades make them extra special. 

Flex
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Flex
Quay
Flex
Quay x Lizzo

Retro-style, sharp cat-eye frames made modern. 

Hold Please
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Hold Please
Quay
Hold Please
Quay x Lizzo

We're obsessed with these slick aviators, featuring glitter rims and mirrored lenses. 

Icy Embellished
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Icy Embellished
Quay
Icy Embellished
Quay x Lizzo

These sunnies are the ultimate "don't bother me" shades, thanks to the large square silhouette, finished off with embellishments for good measure. 

Jezabell Twist
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Jezabell Twist
Quay
Jezabell Twist
Quay x Lizzo

It's all in the details for these round sunglasses -- the gradient glitter lenses and scallop rim. 

Level Up
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Level Up
Quay
Level Up
Quay x Lizzo

These shapely square frames with metal brow bar are equally versatile and chic. 

Transcend
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Transcend
Quay
Transcend
Quay x Lizzo

These futuristic-style shield sunnies are the ultimate statement. 

Come Thru
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Come Thru
Quay
Come Thru
Quay x Lizzo

Oversized gradient lenses to throw on whenever. 

Evasive Glitter
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo Evasive Glitter
Quay
Evasive Glitter
Quay x Lizzo

These blue light filtering glasses are made glamorous thanks to the glitter rim. 

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer

The Best Sunscreen for Face and Body -- Supergoop, Neutrogena, Shiseido and More

Where to Buy Face Masks Online Right Now -- Etsy, Lucky Brand, Reformation and More

 