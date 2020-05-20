Lizzo Launches New Sunglasses Collection With Quay -- Buy One, Get One Free!
Lizzo is the latest celebrity to launch a collection with Quay! The pop star is the face of the Confidence is Quay campaign and her collection is filled with statement-making styles.
Featuring eight sunglass styles and one blue light glasses, Lizzo's Quay collaboration boasts a variety of show-stopping designs from studded square-shape frames and sleek aviators to sharp cat-eye specs. Lizzo looks absolutely gorgeous in the campaign images, rocking her stunning shades. Prices range from $55 to $75.
"My style is always evolving. I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything," the "Good as Hell" singer said in a press release. "There's one with glitter lenses, another with star-shaped studs. I like those kinds of special details. These glasses are fun and different."
Lizzo and Quay are partnering with Feeding America to donate 100 meals for every purchase to help those struggling to get meals during this uncertain time. From May 20 to 25, buy one pair and get another one for free.
Shop the Quay x Lizzo collection, ahead.
The star studs on these ultra-cool flat-top shades make them extra special.
We're obsessed with these slick aviators, featuring glitter rims and mirrored lenses.
These sunnies are the ultimate "don't bother me" shades, thanks to the large square silhouette, finished off with embellishments for good measure.
It's all in the details for these round sunglasses -- the gradient glitter lenses and scallop rim.
These shapely square frames with metal brow bar are equally versatile and chic.
These futuristic-style shield sunnies are the ultimate statement.
These blue light filtering glasses are made glamorous thanks to the glitter rim.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer
The Best Sunscreen for Face and Body -- Supergoop, Neutrogena, Shiseido and More
Where to Buy Face Masks Online Right Now -- Etsy, Lucky Brand, Reformation and More