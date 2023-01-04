As much as we'd love to keep wearing our worn-in (OK, worn-out) pajamas all day, the end of the holiday season marks the dreaded return of the real work week — and the return of real pants.

Whether you're getting ready for in-person work at an office, or consider your couch a conference room, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel put-together and professional can make all the difference in how you feel about getting back to work in the new year.

From dress pants and office-appropriate shoes that are genuinely comfortable to a laptop bag that doesn’t make you feel like a kindergartener, the contents of your back-to-work capsule wardrobe should help you feel polished and prepared. Even if you work from home, you can upgrade your grubby old sweatpants for a more elevated (but still comfy!) matching set.

An excuse for a shopping spree can make the return to work a little less dreary, which is why we've rounded up 20 of our favorite office and WFH-friendly pieces to shop this year. Below, check out our top picks to update your professional wardrobe.

Office Fashion Essentials for Women

Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit Madewell Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit Available from size XXS to 3XL, you can layer this stretchy thong bodysuit under your favorite pair of trousers. $50 Shop Now

Aday Something Borrowed Shirt Aday Aday Something Borrowed Shirt Aday’s classic button up shirt is crafted with soft, breathable silk that will keep you totally comfortable at your desk while still looking sleek and professional. With a mandarin collar, a double lined front and side slits to aid your pursuit of the French tuck, this stylish top is a bestseller for a reason. $150 Shop Now

Work from Home Fashion Essentials for Women

Yogipace Soft Boot-Cut Dress Pants Yogipace via Amazon Yogipace Soft Boot-Cut Dress Pants These boot-cut dress pants are made like yoga pantswith nylon and spandex for added comfort and stretch. The pants have four functional pockets, belt loops, and a faux button and fly at the front to make them look dressier. $44 Shop Now

