20 Winter Fashion Essentials for Women to Wear Back to the (Home) Office: Blazers, Matching Sets and More

By Danica Creahan
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

As much as we'd love to keep wearing our worn-in (OK, worn-out) pajamas all day, the end of the holiday season marks the dreaded return of the real work week — and the return of real pants.

Whether you're getting ready for in-person work at an office, or consider your couch a conference room, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel put-together and professional can make all the difference in how you feel about getting back to work in the new year.

From dress pants and office-appropriate shoes that are genuinely comfortable to a laptop bag that doesn’t make you feel like a kindergartener, the contents of your back-to-work capsule wardrobe should help you feel polished and prepared. Even if you work from home, you can upgrade your grubby old sweatpants for a more elevated (but still comfy!) matching set.

An excuse for a shopping spree can make the return to work a little less dreary, which is why we've rounded up 20 of our favorite office and WFH-friendly pieces to shop this year. Below, check out our top picks to update your professional wardrobe.

Office Fashion Essentials for Women

Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant

The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.

$90
Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit
Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit
Madewell
Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit

Available from size XXS to 3XL, you can layer this stretchy thong bodysuit under your favorite pair of trousers.

$50
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots
ASOS
ASOS Design Austin Leather Chelsea Western Boots

An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch.

$104
Banana Republic Jacquard Midi Slip Skirt
Banana Republic Jacquard Midi Slip Skirt
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Jacquard Midi Slip Skirt

If wearing pants is just too much to ask, this gorgeous slip skirt is appropriate for both work and weekends — sans slit so you don't have to worry about flashing everyone.

$85$40
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Amazon
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

A good blazer adds sophistication to any look, and this option from The Drop comes in eight colors, including this mocha brown.

$68
Everlane The New Day Market Tote
Everlane The New Day Market Tote
Everlane
Everlane The New Day Market Tote

If Everlane's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us. This style is made in Italy from eco-friendly plant-based leather.

$275
Ann Klein Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Sweater Dress
Ann Klein Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Ann Klein Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Sweater Dress

For an outfit that requires little to no thinking, throw on this comfy wrap dress with a pair of boots or heels and boom — you look put together.

$119
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer

Add these gorgeous Franco Sarto loafers to your collection at a hefty discount. 

$110$70
Aday Something Borrowed Shirt
Something Borrowed Shirt
Aday
Aday Something Borrowed Shirt

Aday’s classic button up shirt is crafted with soft, breathable silk that will keep you totally comfortable at your desk while still looking sleek and professional. With a mandarin collar, a double lined front and side slits to aid your pursuit of the French tuck, this stylish top is a bestseller for a reason.

$150
Mango Tailored Wool Coat
Mango Tailored Wool Coat
Mango
Mango Tailored Wool Coat

Top off your office 'fit with a timeless tailored topcoat, such as this wool-blend option from Mango.

$200

Work from Home Fashion Essentials for Women

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in plenty of colors.

$50
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Even if you're still technically wearing sweats, you'll feel more put-together in a cute and comfy matching set.

$88
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Classic Jogger
Wine 50/50 Classic Jogger
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Wine 50/50 Classic Jogger

These matching joggers are made from recycled and organic cotton with an adjustable waistband and cuffed ankles.

$78
Banana Republic Plaid Icon Blazer
Banana Republic Plaid Icon Blazer
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Plaid Icon Blazer

When in doubt, throwing a nice blazer over any tee or tank will make you look Zoom call-ready in an instant.

$180$126
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer

These slipper-like shoes are comfortable for wearing while you're working from home, and sturdy enough to step outside if you have to. Add them to your fall wardrobe now for 70% off the original price.

$40
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Whether you're blocking fall winds or fighting the office air conditioners, a super cozy and warm Barefoot Dreams cardigan keeps you cozy and won't disrupt your cute fall outfits. 

$75-$116
SKIMS Velour Track Pants
SKIMS Velour Track Pants
SKIMS
SKIMS Velour Track Pants

There's nothing like a pair of velour track pants to make you feel luxurious while lounging at home.

$78$44
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
Amazon
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women

If wearing pajamas to WFH is a non-negotiable, invest in a luxe pair such as this 100% mulberry silk set.

$189
Yogipace Soft Boot-Cut Dress Pants
Soft boot-cut dress pants
Yogipace via Amazon
Yogipace Soft Boot-Cut Dress Pants

These boot-cut dress pants are made like yoga pantswith nylon and spandex for added comfort and stretch. The pants have four functional pockets, belt loops, and a faux button and fly at the front to make them look dressier.

$44
Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Sweatsuit
Anrabess Women’s Two Piece Sweatsuit
Amazon
Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Sweatsuit

Another great matching set option, this black crewneck and flare pants outfit will still look professional over Zoom.

$41

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more. 

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

