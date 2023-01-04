20 Winter Fashion Essentials for Women to Wear Back to the (Home) Office: Blazers, Matching Sets and More
As much as we'd love to keep wearing our worn-in (OK, worn-out) pajamas all day, the end of the holiday season marks the dreaded return of the real work week — and the return of real pants.
Whether you're getting ready for in-person work at an office, or consider your couch a conference room, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel put-together and professional can make all the difference in how you feel about getting back to work in the new year.
From dress pants and office-appropriate shoes that are genuinely comfortable to a laptop bag that doesn’t make you feel like a kindergartener, the contents of your back-to-work capsule wardrobe should help you feel polished and prepared. Even if you work from home, you can upgrade your grubby old sweatpants for a more elevated (but still comfy!) matching set.
An excuse for a shopping spree can make the return to work a little less dreary, which is why we've rounded up 20 of our favorite office and WFH-friendly pieces to shop this year. Below, check out our top picks to update your professional wardrobe.
Office Fashion Essentials for Women
The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.
Available from size XXS to 3XL, you can layer this stretchy thong bodysuit under your favorite pair of trousers.
An easy-to-wear staple that goes with everything, these Chelsea boots feature pull tabs to slip on and off in a pinch.
If wearing pants is just too much to ask, this gorgeous slip skirt is appropriate for both work and weekends — sans slit so you don't have to worry about flashing everyone.
A good blazer adds sophistication to any look, and this option from The Drop comes in eight colors, including this mocha brown.
If Everlane's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us. This style is made in Italy from eco-friendly plant-based leather.
For an outfit that requires little to no thinking, throw on this comfy wrap dress with a pair of boots or heels and boom — you look put together.
Add these gorgeous Franco Sarto loafers to your collection at a hefty discount.
Aday’s classic button up shirt is crafted with soft, breathable silk that will keep you totally comfortable at your desk while still looking sleek and professional. With a mandarin collar, a double lined front and side slits to aid your pursuit of the French tuck, this stylish top is a bestseller for a reason.
Top off your office 'fit with a timeless tailored topcoat, such as this wool-blend option from Mango.
Work from Home Fashion Essentials for Women
Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in plenty of colors.
Even if you're still technically wearing sweats, you'll feel more put-together in a cute and comfy matching set.
These matching joggers are made from recycled and organic cotton with an adjustable waistband and cuffed ankles.
When in doubt, throwing a nice blazer over any tee or tank will make you look Zoom call-ready in an instant.
These slipper-like shoes are comfortable for wearing while you're working from home, and sturdy enough to step outside if you have to. Add them to your fall wardrobe now for 70% off the original price.
Whether you're blocking fall winds or fighting the office air conditioners, a super cozy and warm Barefoot Dreams cardigan keeps you cozy and won't disrupt your cute fall outfits.
There's nothing like a pair of velour track pants to make you feel luxurious while lounging at home.
If wearing pajamas to WFH is a non-negotiable, invest in a luxe pair such as this 100% mulberry silk set.
These boot-cut dress pants are made like yoga pantswith nylon and spandex for added comfort and stretch. The pants have four functional pockets, belt loops, and a faux button and fly at the front to make them look dressier.
Another great matching set option, this black crewneck and flare pants outfit will still look professional over Zoom.
For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.
