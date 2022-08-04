Shopping

The 10 Best Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Comfortably Work From Home

By Wesley Horvath‍
Whether you're setting up your home office space for the first time or you're just trying to spruce it up for the upcoming fall season, your office chair could use an upgrade. The continual transition to working remotely has had us turning our homes into mini offices that don't completely mirror the look of a cubicle. One advantage to a good work from home setup is an office chair that doesn't totally destroy your back. 

Of course, you want to find a comfortable office chair that also matches the rest of your home workspace. In addition to a comfy seat, you can always elevate your new office chair's comfortability with a gel seat cushion or a lumbar support office pillow for your lower back. Plus, there are patterned computer chairs, executive chairs lined with plush fabric and ergonomic chairs in nearly every color. 

If you're looking for a chair with adjustable armrests, ergonomic features or an adjustable height, then we probably found one fit for your home office. The best part is all of the chairs on our round-up have adjustable heights, and they're all under $100.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for stylish yet comfortable office chairs.

Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Mid-Back Desk Chair
Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Mid-Back Desk Chair
Amazon
Amazon Basics Classic Puresoft Padded Mid-Back Desk Chair

Stay comfortable and relaxed all day long with Amazon Basic's puresoft padded material. 

$91
Ergonomic Swivel Office Chair with Mesh
Office Swivel Desk Chair with Lumbar Support
Amazon
Ergonomic Swivel Office Chair with Mesh

The breathable mesh backing on this swivel office chair makes it a bit more comfortable to lean back at your desk.

$73
OSP Home Furnishings Milo Office Chair
OSP Home Furnishings Milo Office Chair
Amazon
OSP Home Furnishings Milo Office Chair

This chic office chair will give your home work space a fresh modern look. 

$105$90
High Back Home Office Desk Chair
High Back Home Office Desk Chair
Amazon
High Back Home Office Desk Chair

If you need a bit more back support in your office chair, you might want to consider this high back chair. It also has a cute checkered pattern, and it comes in 6 different color combinations.

$85
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair

Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. 

$112$90
Pink Faux-Leather Swivel Desk Chair with Armrests
Pink Leather Desk Chair with Wheels and Armrests
Amazon
Pink Faux-Leather Swivel Desk Chair with Armrests

Whether you have a pink-themed office or you just want a pop of color to brighten up your workspace, this chair might be the right seat for you.

$90
Twill Fabric Home Office Desk Chair
Twill Fabric Home Office Desk Chair
Amazon
Twill Fabric Home Office Desk Chair

The pastel green color on this twill office chair can bring some color and personality to your home office. But if green isn't your favorite color, this chair comes in five other shades.

$98
Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair
Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair
Wayfair
Wayfair Hashtag Home Cauldwell Task Chair

Wayfair's Hashtag Home furniture line includes this unique wheeled office chair in a vibrant blue hue. The armless design makes it easier to move the chair around a smaller office space. 

$150$105
Mainstays Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair
Mainstays Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair
Mainstays
Mainstays Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Office Chair

A sleek black leather office chair is always a classy design. Plus, Mainstay's office chair comes with padded armrests, so you can stay comfortable while you're typing and scrolling.

$89
Vinsetto Linen Swivel Office Chair
Vinsetto Linen Swivel Office Chair
Vinsetto
Vinsetto Linen Swivel Office Chair

The white accents on the armrests and base of the chair make this Vinsetto office chair a statement piece. 

$92

