Whether you're setting up your home office space for the first time or you're just trying to spruce it up for the upcoming fall season, your office chair could use an upgrade. The continual transition to working remotely has had us turning our homes into mini offices that don't completely mirror the look of a cubicle. One advantage to a good work from home setup is an office chair that doesn't totally destroy your back.

Of course, you want to find a comfortable office chair that also matches the rest of your home workspace. In addition to a comfy seat, you can always elevate your new office chair's comfortability with a gel seat cushion or a lumbar support office pillow for your lower back. Plus, there are patterned computer chairs, executive chairs lined with plush fabric and ergonomic chairs in nearly every color.

If you're looking for a chair with adjustable armrests, ergonomic features or an adjustable height, then we probably found one fit for your home office. The best part is all of the chairs on our round-up have adjustable heights, and they're all under $100.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for stylish yet comfortable office chairs.

Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wayfair Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. $112 $90 Buy Now

