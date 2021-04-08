Mermaidcore Is Popping Up Everywhere -- Here's How to Get In on the Trend
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Is it just us, or is nearly everyone on the Internet dreaming about living real-life fantasies? After spending so much time indoors (and the hope of more and more places opening up) t's likely you're feeling the travel bug -- or, at the very least, in the mood to give different areas of your life a new update. Well, if you've been keeping an eye on the latest trends to permeate into the fashion, beauty and home decor worlds to pop up on the Internet, odds are you've seen the rise of mermaidcore on your feed -- which means you aren't the only one.
In case you aren't quite sure what counts as true mermaidcore, we searched our favorite platforms to get an idea of the latest trends (and yes, that includes the one and only TikTok). To put it simply, mermaidcore feels like an aquatic dream world. Not quite as preppy as the traditional navy stripes and sailor knot bracelets found on the nautical side of the spectrum, the eye-catching aesthetic feels more like a fantasy.
@poetryofbeauty
Venus graces my vanity - ##birthofvenus##vanity##princesscore##findthemagic##mermaidcore##mermaidtiktok♬ original sound - Sarah Cothran
While the dreamy aesthetic saw a the wave (no pun intended) of the movies and TV shows featuring teenage mermaids, like Aquamarine or H2O: Just Add Water in the 2000s, the aesthetic as a rising fashion trend proves that it's come back once again. And the fashion industry isn't the only place where you'll find it. And don't worry, you won't need a mermaid tail to pull it off.
@moodyquartz
sealights 🐚 🧜🏼♀️ 🏖 ##seashellcandles##seacore##oceancore##mermaidcore##shellcandle##bestfriendcheck##111##fyp##candlesoftiktok##sydney##seashell♬ drivers license x ocean eyes - carneyval
To give you a comprehensive starter pack to 2021's mermaidcore, ET Style gathered the coolest items in fashion, beauty and home that fall into the trend. Scroll down to shop the prettiest products on the market to add the dreamy aesthetic to your life.
Fashion
Beauty
Home
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty, Home and More
The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok
Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok