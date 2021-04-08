Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is it just us, or is nearly everyone on the Internet dreaming about living real-life fantasies? After spending so much time indoors (and the hope of more and more places opening up) t's likely you're feeling the travel bug -- or, at the very least, in the mood to give different areas of your life a new update. Well, if you've been keeping an eye on the latest trends to permeate into the fashion, beauty and home decor worlds to pop up on the Internet, odds are you've seen the rise of mermaidcore on your feed -- which means you aren't the only one.

In case you aren't quite sure what counts as true mermaidcore, we searched our favorite platforms to get an idea of the latest trends (and yes, that includes the one and only TikTok). To put it simply, mermaidcore feels like an aquatic dream world. Not quite as preppy as the traditional navy stripes and sailor knot bracelets found on the nautical side of the spectrum, the eye-catching aesthetic feels more like a fantasy.

While the dreamy aesthetic saw a the wave (no pun intended) of the movies and TV shows featuring teenage mermaids, like Aquamarine or H2O: Just Add Water in the 2000s, the aesthetic as a rising fashion trend proves that it's come back once again. And the fashion industry isn't the only place where you'll find it. And don't worry, you won't need a mermaid tail to pull it off.

To give you a comprehensive starter pack to 2021's mermaidcore, ET Style gathered the coolest items in fashion, beauty and home that fall into the trend. Scroll down to shop the prettiest products on the market to add the dreamy aesthetic to your life.

Fashion

Rixo Ria Tee Shopbop Rixo Ria Tee Those of you who only want to dip their toes into the sea-inspired trend should start by stocking up on mermaid tees, like this option from Rixo. $110 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

Free People Mother Of Pearl Dangling Earrings Free People Free People Mother Of Pearl Dangling Earrings Want to try out one of spring's fastest growing trends without getting too literal? Opt for these mother of pearl earrings, which take on the look of scales. $38 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Rafe Katie Shell Clutch Anthropologie Rafe Katie Shell Clutch Take this little clutch with you for all your al fresco dinners with friends. $325 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

Pamela Love Gold-Plated Seashell Ring Moda Operandi Pamela Love Gold-Plated Seashell Ring A subtle way to incorporate the spring trend into your fashion is with this simple signet ring. $150 AT MODA OPERANDI Buy Now

Versace Printed Bikini Top and Briefs Net-A-Porter Versace Printed Bikini Top and Briefs Nothing will prep you for the summer quite like a mermaidcore-approved swimsuit. TOP: $350 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now BOTTOM: $325 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Shell Sunglasses Chain Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Shell Sunglasses Chain We can't think of a better way to get into the mermaidcore mood than this decorative chain for your sunglasses. $20 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Kate Spade Sea Star Starfish Statement Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Sea Star Starfish Statement Studs Whether you style these with a classic button-down blouse or with a printed dress for spring and summer, these will become an easy staple for the warm-weather season. $78 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

Beauty

SALT by Hendrix Mermaid Facial Oil Verishop SALT by Hendrix Mermaid Facial Oil Prep your skin for the summer heat with this lightweight facial oil, which is made up of natural oils, from SALT by Hendrix. $39 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Sephora Milk Makeup Cooling Water In case you needed proof that Milk Makeup's under-eye cooling gel stick was made for the mermaid at heart, the formula is made with caffeine and seawater. $28 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Turbie Twist Mermaid Microfiber Hair Towel Ulta Turbie Twist Mermaid Microfiber Hair Towel Start your days feeling like a mermaid — or prep your wet look hair — with this pretty microfiber hair towel. $8 AT ULTA Buy Now

E.l.f. Retro Paradise Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow Amazon E.l.f. Retro Paradise Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow A touch of sparkle to your eyes will make it look as though you came straight from the depths of the glittering ocean. $5 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer Sephora Tarte SEA Breezy Cream Bronzer Complement your mermaid waves with sun-kissed skin, courtesy of this creamy bronzer from Tarte. $29 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette Sephora Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette There's a part of the mermaidcore aesthetic that looks as if it came from another world — if you want to add it to your beauty look, we suggest opting for pearlescent or iridescent eyeshadows, like the ones in this palette. $67 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Home

Rehuxo Pastel Beach Print Etsy Rehuxo Pastel Beach Print One of the easiest ways to embrace mermaidcore with open arms is with your home decor — more specifically speaking, your wall art. We love this dreamy beach print, which falls right in line with the Pinterest boards we've been seeing focusing on the trend. $3 AT ETSY Buy Now

Sea Princess Seashell Decorative Pillow Amazon Sea Princess Seashell Decorative Pillow Whether you want to add an ocean-inspired touch to your bedroom or your living room, this whimsical shell pillow — which also feels as though it came from the '20s — will be the perfect addition to any space. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Shell Chair Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Shell Chair Whether you use this to read in the corner of your bedroom or just as some added decor, you'll love keeping this shell-inspired chair in your home. $390 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $549) Buy Now

Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp Anthropologie Anthropologie Seashell Accent Lamp This pretty lamp -- which looks as though it came straight from Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" -- is one of the coolest ways to add mermaidcore to your at-home setup. $98 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

Puffy Square Iridescent Vase Etsy Puffy Square Iridescent Vase The way the light will reflect off of this eye-catching vase will add an ethereal touch to any room in your home. $46 AT ETSY Buy Now

Tomnew Mermaid Decor Remote Control Night Light Amazon Tomnew Mermaid Decor Remote Control Night Light Set the underwater mood every night of the week with this projector light. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Caskata Shells Canapes, Set of 4 Anthropologie Caskata Shells Canapes, Set of 4 Give your appetizers a summery twist with these beautiful plates, which will be a timeless addition to your kitchenware. $65 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

