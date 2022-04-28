Shopping

The Best Spring Jackets for Women to Wear Now — Shop 7 Stylish Trends

By ETonline Staff
Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From a cool bomber jacket to classic trench coat silhouettes, edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic rain coat styles (perfect for an unexpected April shower), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.

Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is an essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — the best spring jackets can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through ever-changing spring weather.

It's time to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier fashion styles and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh ahead of the warmer season, and you're in major luck. Dozens of top fashion brands and retailers are tapping into the lightweight jacket trend — even turning to TikTok for style inspiration (because really, who isn't?) — and introducing their own fresh takes on the best spring jackets. 

Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather jacket, a cozy quilted jacket or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Free People, Revolve, Madewell, Everlane, H&M, ASOS, North Face and more.

To help you tap into the best spring jackets, ET has rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2022's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best swimsuits for spring and beyond. 

Best Harrington Jacket

Members Only Women's Classic Iconic Racer Jacket
Members Only Women's Classic Iconic Racer Jacket
Amazon
Members Only Women's Classic Iconic Racer Jacket

The O.G. Harrington jacket from Members Only should always have a spot in your wardrobe. 

$88

Best Bomber Jacket

Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat
Amazon
Zeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat

If this shiny bomber doesn't say "add to cart" to you, there are nine other versions that will. 

$30 AND UP
Everlane ReWool Varsity Bomber
Everlane ReWool Varsity Bomber
Everlane
Everlane ReWool Varsity Bomber

Bomber jacket fits are having a major moment right now. And this style's warm, neutral-hued color palette makes it ideal for the spring season and beyond.

$198
Topshop Oversize Colorblock Bomber Jacket
Topshop Oversize Colorblock Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Topshop Oversize Colorblock Bomber Jacket

Hello, '90s. This one blends color block AND bomber style as a nod to the last century. 

$93
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Carhartt Women's Crawford Bomber Jacket

Give your next daytime outfit some edge with this best-selling, brown bomber jacket style -- available on Amazon.

$70 AND UP

 

Best Casual Jacket

And Now This Oversized Blazer
And Now This Oversized Blazer
Macy's
And Now This Oversized Blazer

Whether you're heading into the office or dressing up for a night out, this Oversized Blazer look from And Now This will provide so much spring fashion versatility.

$69$48 WITH CODE 'FRIEND'
Alo Yoga Legend Jacket
Alo Yoga Legend Jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Legend Jacket

Comfortable and lightweight. A perfect daily jacket.

$198
ASOS Yours Cropped Teddy Jacket
ASOS Yours Cropped Teddy Jacket
ASOS
ASOS Yours Cropped Teddy Jacket

Cozy up for any spring shower in style with this Cropped Teddy Jacket (in cream) from ASOS.

$79$38
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
Free People
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket

This quilted jacket from Free People boasts a slouchy fit and convenient zip front closure.

$198
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket
Nordstrom
Caslon Stretch Organic Cotton Soft Jacket

This cozy, organic-cotton jacket boasts a cinched drawstring hem for added style structure.

$69
North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket
North Face Fleece Jacket
North Face
North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket

When temps drop on a moody spring day, a pop of color from the North Face's Cragmont fleece jacket will brighten your day.

$149
H&M Brushed Twill Shirt Jacket
H&M Brushed Twill Shirt Jacket
H&M
H&M Brushed Twill Shirt Jacket

A lightweight jacket is truly a must-have spring fashion essential — and this checkered shirt jacket from H&M is a perfect transitional style.

$40

 

Best Denim Jacket

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Every woman needs a classic denim coat in their closet -- and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.

$43 AND UP
Revolve Retrofete Ada Jacket
Retrofete Ada Jacket
Revolve
Revolve Retrofete Ada Jacket

Puffed sleeves are everywhere this season. This denim jacket makes it an easy addition to any outfit.

$295
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black
Madewell
Madewell Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Washed Black

It doesn't get more effortlessly cool than a dark-washed denim jacket.

$138
MM.La Fleur Anna Jacket
MM.La Fleur Anna Jacket
MM.La Fleur
MM.La Fleur Anna Jacket

A classic, white denim jacket can really brighten up any daytime look with a chic edge.

$245

Best Leather Jacket and Faux Leather Jacket 

Lucky Brand Distressed Leather Moto Jacket
Lucky Brand Distressed Leather Moto Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Distressed Leather Moto Jacket

Be a moto babe in a pink leather jacket.

$449$314
Urban Outfitters Tessa Faux Leather Jacket
Urban Outfitters Tessa Faux Leather Jacket
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Tessa Faux Leather Jacket

Get all the effortless edge of a classic leather jacket, without the guilt with this coat's sleek, faux material.

$139

Free People Sadie Burnished Leather Jacket
Sadie Burnished Leather Jacket
Free People
Free People Sadie Burnished Leather Jacket

Take your leather jacket to a fresh new style with a light-weight hoodie look.

$398

Best Rain Jacket

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket

Stay dry during 'April Showers' in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors.

$90$61
J.Crew Relaxed Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew Relaxed Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew Relaxed Perfect Lightweight Jacket

Lightweight and rain-friendly — what more could you want in a spring jacket? This jacket is available in four different colors.

$168$126 WITH CODE 'SHOPSPRING'
Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Paclite Rain Jacket
Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Paclite Rain Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Terrex Gore-Tex Paclite Rain Jacket

Made from 100% recycled materials, this rain jacket was crafted with the durability and waterproof protection in mind to keep you dry along any trail with unpredictable weather condition.

$200
J.Crew Double-Breasted Rain Coat
J.Crew Double-Breasted Rain Coat
J.Crew
J.Crew Double-Breasted Rain Coat

Take on any unpredictable, spring weather in style with a rain coat to keep you comfortable through it all.

$198$56 WITH CODE 'SHOPSPRING'

 Best Trench Coat

Banana Republic Soft Trench Coat
Banana Republic Soft Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Soft Trench Coat

Banana Republic's streamlined trench coat can be used for a spring day or a night out.

$229
Everlane Long Mac Coat
Everlane The Long Mac Coat
Everlane
Everlane Long Mac Coat

This toasted coconut-colored, cotton jacket is the perfect oversized coat fit for a spring evening out.

$228
Bershka faux leather trench coat in bright blue
Bershka faux leather trench coat in bright blue
Asos
Bershka faux leather trench coat in bright blue

The bold color trend meets the faux leather fad in this bright blue trench from Asos.  

$70$49

