The Best Spring Jackets for Women to Wear Now — Shop 7 Stylish Trends

Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From a cool bomber jacket to classic trench coat silhouettes, edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic rain coat styles (perfect for an unexpected April shower), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.

Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is an essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — the best spring jackets can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through ever-changing spring weather.

It's time to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier fashion styles and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh ahead of the warmer season, and you're in major luck. Dozens of top fashion brands and retailers are tapping into the lightweight jacket trend — even turning to TikTok for style inspiration (because really, who isn't?) — and introducing their own fresh takes on the best spring jackets.

Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather jacket, a cozy quilted jacket or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Free People, Revolve, Madewell, Everlane, H&M, ASOS, North Face and more.

To help you tap into the best spring jackets, ET has rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2022's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best swimsuits for spring and beyond.

Best Harrington Jacket

Best Bomber Jacket

Best Casual Jacket

Best Denim Jacket

Best Leather Jacket and Faux Leather Jacket

Best Rain Jacket

Best Trench Coat

