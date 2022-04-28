The Best Spring Jackets for Women to Wear Now — Shop 7 Stylish Trends
Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From a cool bomber jacket to classic trench coat silhouettes, edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic rain coat styles (perfect for an unexpected April shower), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.
Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is an essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — the best spring jackets can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through ever-changing spring weather.
It's time to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier fashion styles and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh ahead of the warmer season, and you're in major luck. Dozens of top fashion brands and retailers are tapping into the lightweight jacket trend — even turning to TikTok for style inspiration (because really, who isn't?) — and introducing their own fresh takes on the best spring jackets.
Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather jacket, a cozy quilted jacket or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Free People, Revolve, Madewell, Everlane, H&M, ASOS, North Face and more.
To help you tap into the best spring jackets, ET has rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2022's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best swimsuits for spring and beyond.
Best Harrington Jacket
The O.G. Harrington jacket from Members Only should always have a spot in your wardrobe.
Best Bomber Jacket
If this shiny bomber doesn't say "add to cart" to you, there are nine other versions that will.
Bomber jacket fits are having a major moment right now. And this style's warm, neutral-hued color palette makes it ideal for the spring season and beyond.
Hello, '90s. This one blends color block AND bomber style as a nod to the last century.
Give your next daytime outfit some edge with this best-selling, brown bomber jacket style -- available on Amazon.
Best Casual Jacket
Whether you're heading into the office or dressing up for a night out, this Oversized Blazer look from And Now This will provide so much spring fashion versatility.
Comfortable and lightweight. A perfect daily jacket.
Cozy up for any spring shower in style with this Cropped Teddy Jacket (in cream) from ASOS.
This quilted jacket from Free People boasts a slouchy fit and convenient zip front closure.
This cozy, organic-cotton jacket boasts a cinched drawstring hem for added style structure.
When temps drop on a moody spring day, a pop of color from the North Face's Cragmont fleece jacket will brighten your day.
A lightweight jacket is truly a must-have spring fashion essential — and this checkered shirt jacket from H&M is a perfect transitional style.
Best Denim Jacket
Every woman needs a classic denim coat in their closet -- and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.
Puffed sleeves are everywhere this season. This denim jacket makes it an easy addition to any outfit.
It doesn't get more effortlessly cool than a dark-washed denim jacket.
A classic, white denim jacket can really brighten up any daytime look with a chic edge.
Best Leather Jacket and Faux Leather Jacket
Be a moto babe in a pink leather jacket.
Get all the effortless edge of a classic leather jacket, without the guilt with this coat's sleek, faux material.
Take your leather jacket to a fresh new style with a light-weight hoodie look.
Best Rain Jacket
Stay dry during 'April Showers' in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors.
Lightweight and rain-friendly — what more could you want in a spring jacket? This jacket is available in four different colors.
Made from 100% recycled materials, this rain jacket was crafted with the durability and waterproof protection in mind to keep you dry along any trail with unpredictable weather condition.
Take on any unpredictable, spring weather in style with a rain coat to keep you comfortable through it all.
Best Trench Coat
Banana Republic's streamlined trench coat can be used for a spring day or a night out.
This toasted coconut-colored, cotton jacket is the perfect oversized coat fit for a spring evening out.
The bold color trend meets the faux leather fad in this bright blue trench from Asos.
