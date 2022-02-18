If your toes are yearning to come out of winter hibernation, you're not alone. As the weather starts to warm, we're getting ready to show off our pedicures in a new pair of spring sandals. With the rollout of new spring footwear trends, there's never been a better time to start shopping.

Whether you want to get heeled sandals for a spring wedding or you need extra comfort from shoes with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect spring sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the spring fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up -- like comfortable sandals in leather, the staying power of last season's platform heels, upgraded flip flops and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).

There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about spring as we are, stop by and check out our favorite spring dress selections, too.

Below, check out our list of favorite cute sandals for spring, and upgrade your spring wardrobe now!

Favorite Flat Sandal:

Favorite Slides:

Favorite Flip Flops:

Favorite Heeled Sandals:

Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal DSW Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered. $70 Buy Now

Raye Riga Heel Revolve Raye Riga Heel Round out your spring wardrobe with this quintessential pair of strappy heeled sandals, perfect for a spring wedding. $178 Buy Now

