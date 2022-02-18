Shopping

Spring Sandal Trends for 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Tory Burch, Steve Madden and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Spring Sandals 2022
If your toes are yearning to come out of winter hibernation, you're not alone. As the weather starts to warm, we're getting ready to show off our pedicures in a new pair of spring sandals. With the rollout of new spring footwear trends, there's never been a better time to start shopping.

Whether you want to get heeled sandals for a spring wedding or you need extra comfort from shoes with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect spring sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the spring fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up -- like comfortable sandals in leather, the staying power of last season's platform heels, upgraded flip flops and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!). 

There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about spring as we are, stop by and check out our favorite spring dress selections, too. 

Below, check out our list of favorite cute sandals for spring, and upgrade your spring wardrobe now!

Favorite Flat Sandal:

Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
It might not be a sandal, per se, but the return of Crocs is a trend that's here to stay this spring, summer and beyond. Elevate your comfort with these breathable clogs and see what all the fuss is about.
$32 AND UP
Abercrombie & Fitch Resort Strappy Sandals
Abercrombie & Fitch Resort Strappy Sandals
Abercrombie & Fitch Resort Strappy Sandals
These tie-up flat sandals made in vegan leather are so versatile, you'll be able to pair them with any outfit this spring, summer and beyond.
$49
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal
Everlane The ReNew Sport Sandal
Get the perfect fit with these sporty, velcro adjustable strap flats, available in both black and golden brown at Everlane.
$75
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith Crossover Flat Slingback Sandals
Stay comfortable as you tear up the dance floor at this spring's weddings with these crossover slingbacks with trendy square toe.
$56
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Add a metallic pop to your spring wardrobe with these lightweight strappy sandals.
$15 AND UP

Favorite Slides:

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
The classic retro Birkenstock we all love has gotten a modern makeover. Now available in waterproof rubber, this slide is perfect for any kind of weather. Plus, the adjustable strap helps you makes comfort a priority.
$50
Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandal
Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandal
Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide Sandal
Run and grab these leather slides with trendy Tory Burch logo while they're still on sale.
$198$133
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your spring wardrobe.
$100
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Step into the trend of the season with these ultra cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride.
$23 AND UP
J.Crew Pacific Scrunchie Strap Slides
J.Crew Pacific Scrunchie Strap Slides
J.Crew Pacific Scrunchie Strap Slides
Put some spring into your step with these pastel slides, featuring buttery soft leather, adjustable strap and cushiony footbed.
$118

Favorite Flip Flops:

Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop
Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop
Tkees Foundations Matte Flip Flop
We're obsessed with these minimalist flat flip flops, available in a wide range of natural matte tones to match nearly every skin tone.
$55
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this spring break, summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in five bold colors.
$20
Reef Marbea SL
Reef Marbea SL
Reef Marbea SL
Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.
$40
Melissa Harmonic Bow Jelly Flip Flop
Melissa Harmonic Bow Jelly Flip Flop
Melissa Harmonic Bow Jelly Flip Flop
Looking for a more feminine flip flop? This pair from Nordstrom Rack is made from PVC, just like your childhood jelly shoes, and the off center bow adds the perfect pop of girlish flare.
$30
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop
FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop
Made with ultra-lightweight iQUISHION micro-bubble foam cushioning, you won't believe a thong sandal could be so comfortable. 
$32

Favorite Heeled Sandals:

Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
Dolce Vita Parris Sandal
Add effortless style to a cute spring outfit with these square toe heeled sandals from Dolce Vita, available in a fun snake print.
$70
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal
If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered.
$70
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Jelly Block-Heel Sandals
Gen Zers will be scrambling to grab this pair of Y2K inspired block heeled sandals from Steve Madden in any of the seven stylish colors.
$49
Raye Riga Heel
Raye Riga Heel
Raye Riga Heel
Round out your spring wardrobe with this quintessential pair of strappy heeled sandals, perfect for a spring wedding.
$178
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
Vince Camuto Meddrina Ankle Strap Sandal
This pair of Vince Camuto espadrilles makes walking in heeled sandals feel easy. Get extra security in these leather wedge heels with added adjustable strap around the ankle.
$79

