Shopping

The Best Denim Jackets to Wear This Summer: Shop Madewell, Abercrombie, Levi's and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
jean jacket
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Just because the weather is heating up doesn't mean you can forgo outerwear completely. Hot summer days can turn into chilly nights once the sun goes down, so having a jacket on hand is a must this season. If you're on the hunt for the perfect lightweight layer, consider adding a denim jacket to your summer wardrobe.

We've seen plenty of trends for summer on the horizon — from the coastal cowgirl aesthetic to mermaidcore and strappy swimsuits — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.

Below, we've gathered the 10 best denim jackets to add to your closet this summer. Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Topshop's edgy dark wash and Superdown's statement crystal fringe option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your summer wardrobe.

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.

$90$63
PAIGE Rowan Jacket
PAIGE Rowan Jacket
PAIGE
PAIGE Rowan Jacket

Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.

$249
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket

White denim and a slightly oversized fit are right on trend for summer.

$198$59
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket

The contrast stitching on this medium-wash jacket from Abercrombie makes it stand out.

$100$80
Everlane The Everyone Denim Jacket
Everlane The Everyone Denim Jacket
Everlane
Everlane The Everyone Denim Jacket

Unisex and available in sizes XS-XXL, Everlane's dropped shoulder jacket is designed to flatter every body.

$98
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket
Nordstrom
Topshop Tilda Crop Denim Jacket

For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.

$68
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Revolve
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."

$112
Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition
Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition
Madewell
Madewell Denim Shirt-Jacket: Botanical Yarn-Dye Edition

Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.

$138$125
Reformation Marina Cropped Denim Jacket
Reformation Marina Cropped Denim Jacket
Reformation
Reformation Marina Cropped Denim Jacket

Pair this cropped, dark-wash jacket from Reformation with its matching skirt to rock the head-to-toe denim trend.

$148
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket
Amazon
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket

This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50 — and available in eight washes.

$40$37

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Summer Vacations

15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget

Score 30% Off Fan-Favorite Activewear at Outdoor Voices' Summer Sale

Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends

Shop Rihanna's Fenty Sale for up to 50% Off Beauty and Skincare

The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Summer with Dermstore's Sale

Saddle Up for the Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic of Summer 2023

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale for Summer Right Now