Just because the weather is heating up doesn't mean you can forgo outerwear completely. Hot summer days can turn into chilly nights once the sun goes down, so having a jacket on hand is a must this season. If you're on the hunt for the perfect lightweight layer, consider adding a denim jacket to your summer wardrobe.

We've seen plenty of trends for summer on the horizon — from the coastal cowgirl aesthetic to mermaidcore and strappy swimsuits — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.

Below, we've gathered the 10 best denim jackets to add to your closet this summer. Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Topshop's edgy dark wash and Superdown's statement crystal fringe option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your summer wardrobe.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Summer Vacations

15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget

Score 30% Off Fan-Favorite Activewear at Outdoor Voices' Summer Sale

Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends

Shop Rihanna's Fenty Sale for up to 50% Off Beauty and Skincare

The Best Women's Sandals to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe ASAP

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Summer with Dermstore's Sale

Saddle Up for the Coastal Cowgirl Aesthetic of Summer 2023

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale for Summer Right Now