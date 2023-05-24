The Best Denim Jackets to Wear This Summer: Shop Madewell, Abercrombie, Levi's and More
Just because the weather is heating up doesn't mean you can forgo outerwear completely. Hot summer days can turn into chilly nights once the sun goes down, so having a jacket on hand is a must this season. If you're on the hunt for the perfect lightweight layer, consider adding a denim jacket to your summer wardrobe.
We've seen plenty of trends for summer on the horizon — from the coastal cowgirl aesthetic to mermaidcore and strappy swimsuits — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.
Below, we've gathered the 10 best denim jackets to add to your closet this summer. Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Topshop's edgy dark wash and Superdown's statement crystal fringe option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your summer wardrobe.
Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.
Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.
White denim and a slightly oversized fit are right on trend for summer.
The contrast stitching on this medium-wash jacket from Abercrombie makes it stand out.
Unisex and available in sizes XS-XXL, Everlane's dropped shoulder jacket is designed to flatter every body.
For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.
"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."
Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.
Pair this cropped, dark-wash jacket from Reformation with its matching skirt to rock the head-to-toe denim trend.
This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50 — and available in eight washes.
