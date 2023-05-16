You’re never fully dressed without jewelry! Jane Winchester Paradis launched Jane Win jewelry in 2018 with the goal of providing beautiful reminders of love, peace, joy, luck, freedom, protection, strength, and more, to wearers, including celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Hudson, and Debra Messing.



"I have always loved jewelry. As a kid and young adult, we celebrated milestone moments with jewelry. … Jewelry takes me back to a specific moment or event and holds real meaning for me," she tells ET.

Through that love, the designer was inspired to create her own line, made up of bracelets, rings, earrings, and her signature double-sided coin pendants, so others could experience those same feelings.

"It’s important when you put something on to think to yourself, 'I love this. This makes me happy,'" Winchester Paradis says.

"So, will this necklace change your life? I’m not sure about that, but can you hold on to it when you need a bit more confidence? Can you look at it and remember a moment of accomplishment, or a person who loves you? Yes," she adds.

When it comes to stacking her designs and mixing and matching items, the founder’s motto is always 'the more, the merrier.'

"I love to layer with a million chains and charms. … Nothing makes me happier than when someone mixes their Jane Win coin with a charm from their grandmother or a quirky piece they bought while traveling. It’s about the mix and the story," she shares.

And customers can expect to be asked all about their conversation-starting pieces while out and about.

"One thing we hear so much is that when people are wearing Jane Win, they get tons of compliments, and nothing feels better than that," the jewelry guru says.

"When you have something that is unique, it not only expresses a bit about who you are, but it opens the opportunity for an interaction when it catches someone’s eye and you can tell them the story about the piece. … It’s such a personal way to connect with someone," she continues.

