When it comes to fashion, the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree -- Gwyneth Paltrow's tree, that is.

Apple Martin, the Goop mogul's teenage daughter with ex Chris Martin, stepped out in France on Tuesday for an appearance at the Chanel Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Oscar winner's firstborn was the epitome of chic in a black-and-white plaid mini dress topped with a matching plaid jacket, complete with a pair of black loafers and black Chanel purse. While the likeness between Apple and her famous mama is undeniable -- they share similar long blond tresses and blue eyes -- it doesn't appear Gwyneth made the trip to the City of Light with her daughter.

Instead, Apple was in other famous company -- her show seatmates included singer Angèle, Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and actress Lucy Boynton.

The event marked the celeb kid's debut appearance at Fashion Week, an event her mom has frequented over the years since the early aughts.

In honor of Apple's 18th birthday in May, Gwyneth gushed about her only daughter, praising her as "deeply extraordinary in every way."

"18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are," the actress wrote in an Instagram tribute. "You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you."

Gwyneth Paltrow Post Adorable Photo of Apple Martin and Blue Ivy's Sleepover -- See The Pic!



