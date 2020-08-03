News

Gwyneth Paltrow and 16-Year-Old Daughter Apple Martin Are Twinning in New Workout Selfie

By Rachel McRady‍
Gwyneth Paltrow at the goop lab Special Screening in Los Angeles in january 2020
Rachel Murray/Getty Images

At 47, Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping up with her 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin! The lookalike mother-daughter duo were hard at work on their fitness on Friday, sharing a twinning workout selfie. 

"Two generations of fanatics @tracyandersonmethod 💕," Paltrow captioned a photo taken by Apple herself. 

In the photo, both ladies are wearing sports bras and leggings, showing off their impressive toned abs. 

Two generations of fanatics @tracyandersonmethod 💕

Gwyneth and Apple also teamed up with the Goop creator's actress mother, Blythe Danner, to promote the new GoopGenes skincare products in a video spanning three generations. 

"What advice would you give your younger self?" Apple asks her mother and grandmother in the clip. 

"Grow up!" Blythe jokingly replies. 

"Get your s**t together, man!" Gwyneth adds. 

Three generations of skin try @goop's two newest GOOPGENES products. They are: All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream and All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream and like all goop products they are high-performance and results-driven. We clinically tested the shit out of these two products. The Nourishing Face Cream has Schisandra fruit, illipe butter, caviar lime, and squalene – highly active botanicals for ultramoisturized, soft, supple, smooth, firm, and even-toned skin. And the Nourishing Eye cream helps firm and smooth the appearance of crow's-feet and fine lines, reducing the appearance of puffiness, and dark circles. Whether you're an Apple or a Blythe or an in-between like me, we made these products for everyone. Clean. Holistic. Results-Driven.

Gwyneth and Apple have been spending lots of time together lately. In mid-July, The Politician star shared a cute bikini selfie with her mini-me, writing, "Summer with my 🍎." 

Summer with my 🍎

