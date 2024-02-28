Shop Aurate's sale and save 30% on the brand's entire collection of ethically-sourced fine jewelry.
Spring is almost in the air, and if you've been looking to complete your wardrobe with some glimmering touches, you're in luck. Sustainable and stylish fine jewelry brand Aurate is having a sitewide sale on all of their jewelry offerings, including diamonds, solid gold, precious gemstones and more.
The Aurate sale is taking 30% off best-selling jewelry until the end of the day today. Just use code GIRLMATH to save on Aurate's entire collection of ethically sourced, minimalist rings, necklaces and more.
Created in New York, Aurate prides itself on a selection of quality fine jewelry at an even finer price tag. Aurate not only carries all things nuptial-related — from engagement rings to wedding bands — but also plenty of jewelry including elegant earrings, stackable and standalone rings, and necklaces of all shapes, sizes and styles.
Despite its now even more affordable price tag, Aurate's jewelry never compromises on quality. Each piece of jewelry is handmade with sustainably made 14K gold, 18K gold, platinum, 14K gold-plated vermeil or sterling silver, meaning you can buy a high-quality accessory without the high cost.
Ahead, shop our favorite Aurate jewelry deals before the sale ends tonight.
Connection Necklace
This best-selling necklace is a connection of two perfect gold loops front and center - an expression of individuality while celebrating harmony.
Toi et Moi Gemstone Classic Ring
The Toi et Moi (or 'You and I' in French) allows you to select from over a dozen gemstones in pear and emerald cuts. You can also choose vermeil, 14K, or 18K gold, and a classic or vintage setting.
Pearl Aura Beaded Bracelet
Pearl jewelry is one of our favorite trends of 2023, but this freshwater pearl bracelet is a timeless addition to any collection.
Diamond Huggie Earrings
Small but mighty, these hoops pack a punch with a row of glistening diamonds.
Femme Gold Zodiac Pendant
If you're an astrology lover, get your star sign reimagined as a female figure and coated in recycled 14-karat vermeil.
Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Save 35% on a classic tennis bracelet with a modern design made out of recycled gold and ethically sourced, full-sized diamonds. You get to choose just how big your carats are, from 0.5 to 7ct.
Gold Smooth Arch Hoops Small
Chunky hoops are another major jewelry trend for 2023, and we love the sculptural shape of this gold vermeil pair.
Vintage Emerald Cut Ring
Choose from green tourmaline, blue topaz, pink morganite, red garnet and more as the central stone to this vintage-inspired ring.
Large Paperclip Chain Necklace
Available in white, yellow and rose gold vermeil, this unique chain works as a standalone piece or layered with more necklaces.
Diamond X Ring
Brilliant in shape and sparkle, the X Ring is an extravagant beauty. The glow of gold is punctuated by 37 individual diamonds totalling nearly half a carat, offsetting its sparing form with lavish radiance.
