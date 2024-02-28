Sales & Deals

Converse Launches Leap Day Sale With 50% Off Best-Selling Sneakers Just in Time for Spring

Converse Sale
Converse
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:58 AM PST, February 28, 2024

Converse is having a Leap Day sale with 50% off best-selling sneakers for a limited time.

The shortest month gets a day longer tomorrow, as 2024 is a leap year. To celebrate, Converse is running a huge Leap Day sale on sneakers just in time for the start of spring. When it comes to picking out a pair of wear-everywhere shoes that are worthy of purchase, Converse is iconic for a reason.

Now through Thursday, February 29, you can save 50% on select Chuck Taylor styles when you use code LEAPDAY at checkout. This Converse sale includes nearly 40 timeless sneakers to stylishly step into the new season.

Shop the Converse Sale

Fashion trends may come and go, but Converse sneakers remain an effortlessly cool wardrobe staple. Celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have all laced up a pair of Chuck Taylors because the versatile designs are simple yet classic and can be worn with just about everything. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your youngster, the shoes in this Converse Leap Day sale are absolute must-haves.

Ahead, shop the best Converse sneaker deals before the sale ends tomorrow night.

Converse Chuck 70

Converse Chuck 70
Converse

Converse Chuck 70

Converse's 1970 heritage design gets even better with premium comfort, durability and fit. Grab a pair of these go-to kicks for just $35.

$90 $35

With code LEAPDAY

Shop Now

Converse Chuck 70 Plus

Converse Chuck 70 Plus
Converse

Converse Chuck 70 Plus

Mixing iconic features with future-forward styling, the Chuck 70 Plus are on sale for less $40 right now.

$100 $38

With code LEAPDAY

Shop Now

Run Star Motion CX Platform

Run Star Motion CX Platform
Converse

Run Star Motion CX Platform

The CX foam midsole on these Run Star Motion CX Platform sneakers provides next-level comfort. Playing on street style fashion, these shoes will quickly make it in your favorite shoe rotation.

$120 $45

With code LEAPDAY

Shop Now

Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged

Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged
Converse

Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged

With a cotton canvas upper and a breathable mesh lining, these lugged platforms come ready to take on the season. A tall rubber sidewall offers added protection, plus bold, chevron-inspired tread for style and stability. 

$80 $30

With code LEAPDAY

Shop Now

Converse Run Star Hike Platform Natural Tones

Converse Run Star Hike Platform Natural Tones
Converse

Converse Run Star Hike Platform Natural Tones

From a morning walk down the block to a night out on the town—these platform Chucks are up for it all.

$115 $45

Shop Now

Converse Run Star Hike Platform Y2K Heart

Converse Run Star Hike Platform Y2K Heart
Converse

Converse Run Star Hike Platform Y2K Heart

These platform Chucks have tiny hearts and metallic details that read like a love letter to Y2K. There's even a small heart inside the ankle patch for standout style.

$115 $58

With code LEAPDAY

Shop Now

