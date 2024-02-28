The shortest month gets a day longer tomorrow, as 2024 is a leap year. To celebrate, Converse is running a huge Leap Day sale on sneakers just in time for the start of spring. When it comes to picking out a pair of wear-everywhere shoes that are worthy of purchase, Converse is iconic for a reason.

Now through Thursday, February 29, you can save 50% on select Chuck Taylor styles when you use code LEAPDAY at checkout. This Converse sale includes nearly 40 timeless sneakers to stylishly step into the new season.

Shop the Converse Sale

Fashion trends may come and go, but Converse sneakers remain an effortlessly cool wardrobe staple. Celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have all laced up a pair of Chuck Taylors because the versatile designs are simple yet classic and can be worn with just about everything. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your youngster, the shoes in this Converse Leap Day sale are absolute must-haves.

Ahead, shop the best Converse sneaker deals before the sale ends tomorrow night.

Converse Chuck 70 Converse Converse Chuck 70 Converse's 1970 heritage design gets even better with premium comfort, durability and fit. Grab a pair of these go-to kicks for just $35. $90 $35 With code LEAPDAY Shop Now

Run Star Motion CX Platform Converse Run Star Motion CX Platform The CX foam midsole on these Run Star Motion CX Platform sneakers provides next-level comfort. Playing on street style fashion, these shoes will quickly make it in your favorite shoe rotation. $120 $45 With code LEAPDAY Shop Now

Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged With a cotton canvas upper and a breathable mesh lining, these lugged platforms come ready to take on the season. A tall rubber sidewall offers added protection, plus bold, chevron-inspired tread for style and stability. $80 $30 With code LEAPDAY Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: