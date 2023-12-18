Taylor Swift is staying bejeweled with a sparkly new birthday accessory. The pop star received a thoughtful gift from the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team after making a handful of headline-making game day appearances to cheer on her beau, Travis Kelce.

Gracie Hunt -- daughter of Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt -- shared a photo with the pop star holding an ornate, beautifully wrapped gift box. In her caption, she offered a hint at its contents.

"Happy birthday to this queen!💖 Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!" she wrote. "Thank you @joshie_82 and @neimanmarcusnorthpark for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift!🎤✨"

Judith Leiber is known for offering a wide range of jewel-encrusted, novelty designer bags that are made to look like other items. With her use of the microphone emoji, Gracie appears to be referencing one of the Judith Leiber Couture microphone clutches -- each of which retails for $4,995.

While the brand also offers smaller items like pillboxes, jewelry and ornaments, the box Taylor is holding appears to be just the right size for one of the novelty handbags that Judith Leiber is famous for.

Gracie's sister, Ava Hunt, and mom, Tavia Hunt, also posted similar snaps with Taylor, all alongside that purple gift box with a tag reading, "To Taylor, from the Hunt family."

"Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift ♥️" Ava wrote in her caption, while Tavia praised the songstress as "one of the kindest, most intelligent people I've ever met" in a comment.

Taylor turned 34 on Dec. 13, marking the happy occasion with a star-studded New York City bash that included Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff. Meanwhile, Travis kept his focus on football amid team practices ahead of the weekend's game. (The commitment paid off, with the Chiefs scoring a much-needed victory after back-to-back losses.)

While the Hunt family appeared to give Taylor her gift early at the team's Dec. 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, the "Karma" singer seemed to still be in celebration mode during the Chiefs' most recent game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. At the time, one fan shared a video of Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, sharing her birthday cake with fellow attendees in the private suite neighboring theirs.

Sunday marked Taylor's lucky seventh game attended this season, and the Chiefs went on to defeat the Patriots 27-17.

The star made her debut as a football fan in September, when she appeared in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Since, the "Lover" singer has attended more games at Arrowhead, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Taylor recently joked in an interview for Time's Person of the Year issue. "I've been missing out my whole life."

A source previously told ET that "things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring."

The source continued, "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

