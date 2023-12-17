Travis Kelce got a look at his lover before Sunday's game!

Prior to taking the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts against the New England, Patriots, Kelce had a cool run in with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was captured on video inside the stadium making his way to the locker room. No. 87, kept it cool in an all-black outfit and shades as he joined the team. In a video captured on social media, Kelce walks past a picture of Swift from her 1989 World Tour that is on the wall alongside other artists who performed at the venue.

While he didn't make eye contact with the photo, Kelce found a moment to give it a look.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In another moment, before taking the field for pregame warm ups, the New Heights host changed into shorts and a T-shirt. As he walked walked past Chiefs players and staff, Kelce gave them a pound. When he got close to the picture, the NFL star glanced up at the image and let out a little smile, before getting back in the zone.

Swift made her lucky number seven appearance on Sunday to support her boyfriend's Super Bowl winning team.

Swift, 34, kept herself cozy in a gray Chiefs crewneck, which she paired with a beanie with the team's logo as she rooted for Kelce and the gang from the suites.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In a special moment, the "Anti-Hero" singer was joined by her father (and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan) Scott Swift, who showed some team spirit in Chiefs merch of his own. Also in attendance were Swift's besties Alana Haim and Ashley Avignone. Sitting on the opposite side of the singer was Brittany Mahomes, who was there to cheer on her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

During the game, Swift couldn't shake off the excitement as she visibly cheered for Kelce.

Swift made her return to the suites after her star-studded birthday celebration, that her boyfriend had to miss.

The pair's romance became public is September, after the GRAMMY-winning singer made her first appearance at a Chief's game. Since, she has appeared at games at Arrowhead Stadium, in New Jersey and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Last week, Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce credited Swift's fans for making their jersey the number one and two most sold jerseys in the United Kingdom.

The New Heights hosts both admitted that Swifties had to be the ones purchasing the jerseys.

"I'm only no. 2 because I think a lot of people in the U.K. maybe just don't watch football and they're like, 'Oh, I heard this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift' and they just buy my jersey on accident," Jason cracked, earning a big laugh from his brother.

"No, no, no," the Chiefs star responded, offering kudos to Jason's wife. "They're all Kylie Kelce fans."

RELATED CONTENT: