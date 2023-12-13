Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid Post Birthday Tributes to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's famous friends are celebrating her birthday! The pop star turned 34 on Wednesday, and her pals took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

Gigi Hadid was one of Swift's longtime besties who posted about her big day, sharing a pic of her and Swift with Lily Aldridge, Abigail Anderson Beard and Ashley Avignone.

"Happy T-Day!!" Hadid, who's rumored to be in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, wrote alongside the star-studded photo. "Love you lonng time sister."

Selena Gomez also contribute to Swift's birthday love, sharing a selfie of the singer kissing her on the cheek.

"Happy birthday to the goddess that is @TaylorSwift," Gomez wrote. "I love you."

Swift's birthday comes amid her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift was on-hand for the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend.

Though her beau's team didn't come out victorious, Swift and Kelce stepped out after the fact, with the singer kissing the NFL player on the cheek at a party.

