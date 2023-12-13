Call it what you want -- Taylor Swift is a proud, emoji-loving millennial! The pop star rings in her 34th birthday on Wednesday and shared a funny, self-deprecating message to her younger fans on social media.

The songstress shared a clip of her "Long Live" performance from the extended version of her Eras Tour concert film, which is available now to rent at home through Apple TV+ and Prime Video, including a series of on-the-nose emojis in her caption.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including 'Long Live' 🐉 'The Archer' 🏹 and 'Wildest Dreams' at home!," she wrote. "PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂"

The release comes on the heels of Swift's nomination for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, with The Eras Tour Film nominated alongside Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the category of Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement. Released just two months ago, Swift's Eras Tour film has made over $1 billion while setting the record for the highest-grossing concert film ever.

With the movie's new extended version, Swift previously addressed the significance of releasing it on her birthday.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she wrote in an announcement last month. "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13💋"

Swift enjoyed an early birthday celebration on Tuesday in New York City, stepping out for dinner with longtime pal Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, at the Zero Bond social club. Teller and Sperry previously collaborated with Swift on her "I Bet You Think About Me" music video and, as ET previously reported, Sperry scored a coveted seat directly next to Swift at the Los Angeles premiere of her Eras Tour film.

Swift was not joined by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for the outing, though the couple have been spending lots of time together recently. Swift attended Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game over the weekend and was photographed at the after-party giving her man a kiss.

Kelce is a card-carrying millennial, himself, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end also turned 34 in October.

