Monday's live semifinals on season 24 of The Voice featured some very special trio performances!

While the Top 9 singers took the stage to perform a fan-selected song in the hopes of making the Top 5 -- and next week's finale -- they also teamed up in groups of three to perform a song by Taylor Swift!

"I mean if there's anyone that's dominated music for this year and probably the previous 20 it's her," coach Niall Horan told ET's Cassie DiLaura on The Voice red carpet ahead of Monday's show. "She deserves a night on a show like this."

Check out all the Swift-inspired performances below!

"exile (feat. Bon Iver)" - Mac Royals, Lila Forde, Huntley

"Don't Blame Me" - Jacquie Roar, Mara Justine, Nini Iris

"Mean (Taylor's Version)" - Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer, BIAS

ET spoke with the coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

