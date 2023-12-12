The Voice season 24 is almost ready to name a champion -- and it's time for fans to vote!

Following the Top 9 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 5 -- the four performers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a live, five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to make it to next week's finale.

Season 24 coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.

During Tuesday's show, when host Carson Daly makes the announcement that Instant Save voting is open, fans can vote for their favorite artist by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceSave. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show and will continue on to next week's lives.

Take a look at who's eligible for the Instant Save below -- and cast your vote!

Jacquie Roar (Team Reba)

Jordan Rainer (Team Reba)

Nini Iris (Team Niall)

BIAS (Team Gwen)

Mac Royals (Team Legend)

ET spoke with the coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice's two-part season 24 finale airs Monday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

