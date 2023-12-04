Gwen Stefani is counting on her husband's vote. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to The Voice coach ahead of the season's first live show, and she revealed that her husband, Blake Shelton, will be tuning into the rest of the season.

"Our teams, their rehearsals are sent to us so we can like watch them on video. I was watching last night... He's like, 'Oh, I'm starting to get excited. I'm gonna watch,'" Stefani said of Shelton, who was a longtime coach on the competition series. "I'm pretty sure he's gonna vote for me even if he doesn't like my team. I hope. You better."

When Shelton left the show, Reba McEntire stepped into his shoes and Stefani is impressed by what she's seen from the country icon thus far.

"At first she was like, 'What am I doing here?' I think it was hard. I think it is hard the first time you come here 'cause there's just so much," Stefani said. "It's also so amazing here. You get so inspired."

"I'm happy for her because I know that, for someone that's done everything in her life a million times over, to be able to mentor people and to be able to watch the growth, it's so inspiring," she added. "Being here, being around the music, you get introduced to so many different genres of music... It makes you even more grateful because there's so many talented people out there."

It's not just professionally that Stefani's a fan of McEntire, but personally too.

"She is so kind and so humble," Stefani gushed. "... She is the first one to do the texting when we haven't seen each other for a while... I think she's just having such a blast and she's gotten so good at the show really quick."

As for which coach -- Niall Horan and John Legend round out the group -- will come out victorious this season, Stefani said that's all still up in the air.

"I go back and forth all the time because this show is just hard to really pin down. At this point it's not really up to us, it's up to America," she said. "I have some amazing singers... At this point, people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well. I think I have some really amazing people on my team, but everybody does. It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order of singers."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

