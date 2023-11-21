The Voice season 24 is doing something the NBC singing competition has never done before!

At the conclusion of the Knockout Rounds last week, host Carson Daly revealed a major twist to coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan -- and on Tuesday, fans got a look at just what the Super Save is all about.

"The talent was so amazing in the Knockouts, so for the Playoffs, we added a new twist!" exclaimed Niall, who was the first to get to use his Super Save, as his team was first up for their final performances before the season 24 live shows.

The details of the Super Save are simple. Each coach gets to bring back one eliminated singer -- regardless of what team they were originally on -- and let them perform in the Playoffs to see if they make the Top 12 and move on to the live shows.

"This year, there's so many great artists that we had to let go," Reba agreed. "It gives them another chance to give another great performance."

Read on to see who Niall chose to return -- and come back next week to see who the other coaches picked to benefit from the brand new Super Save!

Team Niall - Julia Roome

"I'm so glad I've got a Super Save," Niall told host Carson Daly, as he announced that he was bringing back Julia Roome, the 13-year-old belter who just barely lost out in her Knockout Performance against Alexa Wildish and Lennon VanderDoes.

"You're so good, you deserved to go nowhere. If I had a save, I would have used it," he told Julia of initially sending her home when he made the video call to share the news. "Would you like to go back to eighth grade, or would you like to come back to The Voice and Team Niall?"

Julia made an impressive show of her return, putting her all into a performance of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors," however it ultimately wasn't enough to earn her a spot in the live shows as Team Niall was cut down from six singers to just three and she was sent home again.

Team Reba - TBA

Team Gwen - TBA

Team Legend - TBA

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

