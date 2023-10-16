Gwen Stefani is still getting used to coaching on The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side.

"Let's face it. Blake, he's such a huge part of this show," she told ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of the season 24 Battle Rounds. "I mean, he is The Voice in so many ways, so it does definitely feel weird to be back without him."

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she added. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

It was an emotional sendoff when Blake decided to depart the NBC singing competition after 23 seasons earlier this year. But Gwen said that the country star is enjoying his newfound free time and ability to pursue his hobbies and other projects.

"He's done, you know, 23 seasons," she reflected. "I think that there's only so many times you can repeat yourself."

However, she noted, "The thing that's frustrating is we all love watching him. He's so good at the show... It took me like a long time to accept that he was going to [leave], because I was like, 'Who will you be if you're not the guy on The Voice?'"

"Ends up, he's still the same guy and I get to hang out with him every day," she added with a laugh. "Sorry, guys, I'm lucky."

Blake was, however, totally supportive of Gwen's decision to return for season 24, and the No Doubt frontwoman said getting back into her coach's chair was like "riding a bike."

"It's still super fun, like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen raved. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach: country legend Reba McEntire.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

As for her own music, Gwen said she's lucky to have the atmosphere at home to take her time and create new songs. "There is a lot of music in our lives," she said of life with Blake. "I mean, that's what we love, right?"

"It's been kind of a luxury to be able to just [say] I'm gonna go write a song this week and then I'm gonna pause and do whatever I want to do," she shared. "What happens when you do the pausing is you evolve."

"I have like 30 [new songs], but I have four that I'm in love with," she revealed. "I want to be in love, love, love, I want to listen to it myself non-stop and then yeah, I want to put something out... I don't think I'll ever not want to put music out, or at least write it."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT on NBC.

