Is your favorite singer on Team Reba, Team Gwen, Team Niall or Team Legend?
The Voice season 24 has reached the Playoff Rounds, and it's time for the coaches to start making the tough decisions!
Reba McEntire is a first-time coach this season, stepping in for the departed Blake Shelton alongside her fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.
During the Blind Auditions, Reba had plenty of success landing singers for her team, leaning on her country roots -- though Gwen occasionally played the "Blake card" to sway hopeful country singers her way. John relied on his status as the longest-tenured active coach to prove that hew was the best choice, while Niall continued to frustrate his fellow coaches by winning almost every young singer who used to be head over heels for One Direction.
The season 24 rosters feature an eclectic mix of artists, from yodeling 16-year-old Ruby Leigh, to the sweet and soulful Mac Royals, to the show-stopping Alexa Wildish. Teams include everyone from ballad-loving belters to old-school country crooners. The coaches have plenty of tough decisions to make when it comes to who will stick around and compete in the live shows.
When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season 24 premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.
"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.
"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.
Check out the full list of season 24 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!
TEAM REBA
Jordan Rainer
Ruby Leigh
Jacquie Roar - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Ms. Monét - eliminated during Knockout Rounds, returned with Super Save, eliminated during Playoffs
Noah Spencer - stolen during Knockout Rounds, eliminated during Playoffs
Tom Nitti - self-eliminated during Playoffs
Elizabeth Evans - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Caitlin Quisenberry - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Rachele Nguyen - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Alison Albrecht - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Crystal Nicole - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Dylan Carter - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Al Boogie - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Angelina Nazarian - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Jackson Snelling - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM NIALL
Nini Iris
Huntley
Mara Justine - stolen during Knockout Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Julia Roome - eliminated during Knockout Rounds, returned with Super Save, eliminated during Playoffs
Claudia B. - stolen during Battle Rounds, saved during Knockout Rounds, eliminated during Playoffs
Alexa Wildish - eliminated during Playoffs
Olivia Minogue - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Brailey Lenderman - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Laura Williams - eliminated during Battle Rounds
LVNDR - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Reid Zingale - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Sophia Hoffman - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Olivia Eden - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM GWEN
Bias
Kara Tenae
Tanner Massey - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Lennon VanderDoes - eliminated during Knockout Rounds, stolen & returned with Super Save, eliminated during Playoffs
Stee - stolen during Knockout Rounds, eliminated during Playoffs
Rudi - saved during Knockout Rounds, eliminated during Playoffs
CORii - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Jason Arcilla - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Jenna Marquis - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Chechi Sarai - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Eli Ward - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Claire Heilig - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Joslynn Rose - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Calla Prejean - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Juliette Ojeda - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM LEGEND
Lila Forde
Mac Royals - stolen during Battle Rounds
Azán - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds, brought back with Super Save
ELIMINATED:
Kristen Brown - stolen during Knockout Rounds, eliminated during Playoffs
Taylor Deneen - saved during Knockout Rounds, eliminated during Playoffs
Kaylee Shimizu - eliminated during Playoffs
Brandon Montel - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Deejay Young - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Caleb Sasser - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
JaRae Womack - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Talakai - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Willie Gomez - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Ephraim Owens - eliminated during Battle Rounds
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT: