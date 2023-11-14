The last Knockout Round of The Voice season 24 had the coaches all up in their feels.

Coach Niall Horan had the honors, and he teamed up Lennon VanderDoes, Alexa Wildish and Julia Roome, who delivered three spectacular performances that had the coaches wishing there were still saves and steals on the table.

Alexa stunned the audience with her stripped-down version of Cher's "Believe," 13-year-old Julia impressed with a theatrical performance of Sia's "Unstoppable," and Lennon's unique voice soared on his cover of Jason Mraz's "I Won't Give Up." By the time the trio had concluded, more than one coach was wiping away tears.

John Legend was by far the most emotional, admitting, "Ever since I became a dad, I definitely cry more than I used to."

"Lennon, I thought of you as the underdog," he continued, growing even more choked up. "I just felt you being yourself, and it was so moving to me... It felt so passionate and so moving, and it really just got me."

Thankfully, Reba McEntire came through in the clutch, handing John a tissue before he continued on. She also pointed out to Lennon that John's emotional reaction to his song was the "highest praise" you can receive from another artist.

John next praised Alexa's unique song choice and called Julia's performance a "revelation."

"A performance like that, you can win The Voice," he told the shocked young singer.

As for Gwen Stefani, who was also brought to tears, even more so when she saw John cry, she raved, "Alexa, nobody does what you just did, anymore. It was just so magical for me."

When it came down to their coach, Niall was agonizing over his decision, but also in awe of his team members.

"I can't believe what just happened," he marveled. "It's honestly my favorite moment on The Voice. These two crying says it all."

"And there's no steals or saves left," he lamented. "Which makes it- I don't even have words for it."

Ultimately, he picked Alexa as the winner, and had to send Julia and Lennon home -- or did he? A twist introduced at the very end of the episode means some singers might be coming back -- we'll have to wait until next week to see which Team Niall performers get a chance to return!

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

