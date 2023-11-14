The Voice Knockout Rounds ended with a major twist!

On Tuesday, following the last three Knockout Rounds ahead of the upcoming Playoffs, the coaches thought they had their teams set. But then, host Carson Daly dropped a bomb!

"Something's happening this particular season," Carson told coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan. "The artists are getting better and better. The Blinds, we had more four-chair turns than we've ever had. The Knockouts, we've never seen anything like it."

"So, we've changed the rules," he continued. "We've had to do something rather drastic. Something that's never been done in 24 seasons on The Voice."

Cameras then cut to each of the coaches on their own video call, though it could not be seen who was on the other line.

"Remember me from The Voice?" Gwen asked her caller, while Reba told hers, "There's been a little new twist!"

"I was so in love with your performance," John said on his call, while Niall got right down to it: "Would you like to come back to The Voice?"

So, it looks like we'll be seeing some singers returning to the competition -- but will it be limited to singers from the Knockout Rounds or are any former team members available? We'll have to wait until next week to find out!

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: