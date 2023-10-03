Ms. Monet impressed the coaches during Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice -- and had an extra surprise for Gwen Stefani!

The former backup singer's performance of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" was good enough to earn a chair turn from both Gwen and Reba McEntire, but when Gwen started talking with Ms. Monet about harnessing her star power to take center stage, Ms. Monet revealed that they've actually already worked together.

"You did a Christmas album in 2017, right? I sung backgrounds on your Christmas album!" she revealed before singing a little of Gwen's holiday duet with husband Blake Shelton, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

"That's me and Blakey!" Gwen exclaimed.

"That's me with you, girl!" Ms. Monet shared.

"I knew it! I knew I had to press!" Gwen said of turning her chair for the tenured vocalist.

As for her competition, Reba pitches Ms. Monet on her love of touring and singing harmony, while John Legend has plenty of praise for Ms. Monet's range and variety of talents, saying that he hopes her time on The Voice helps her know that she "deserves the spotlight."

Ultimately, Ms. Monet pulls a bit of a surprise, declaring that she thinks her best chance to take her singing career to the next level is on Team Reba!

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

