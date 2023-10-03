Laura Williams wows the coaches during Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice -- so much so that Niall Horan is ready to propose!

The 20-year-old singer takes the stage for a soulful and composed performance of Lauren Spencer Smith's "Fingers Crossed," and stuns the coaches with how professional she already sounds -- despite claiming this is her first-ever singing gig.

"You are one of the best I've heard," Gwen Stefani raves. "The control you have, the character in your voice, I would have even thought maybe you wrote that song. That's how connected you were."

"No one can command a stage and perform that well, with breath control, but you," Niall agrees, while first-time coach Reba McEntire praises Laura as a musical "prodigy."

When it comes time to make her difficult decision about which team she'll choose, Niall is the one to ask.

"He wants to pop the question!" John Legend teases, to which Niall holds up one of his rings as an offer.

Watch the full audition below and tune in on Tuesday to see which team Laura joins!

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: