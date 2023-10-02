The coaches on The Voice were blown away by Reid Zingale's unique voice during Monday's Blind Auditions.

The 27-year-old singer took the stage with his guitar to perform a version of Noah Cyrus' "July" that sounded totally unique thanks to his tone, and after his very first line, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan were pressing their buttons.

The pair was followed shortly after by John Legend, and while Reba McEntire was the lone holdout, she was suitably impressed by Reid's talent as well -- and surprisingly, threw her support behind Niall!

"I love you!" Gwen shouted as the crowd applauded for the singer, telling him again when she made her pitch. "As you're singing, I'm like, 'Is that really coming out of his mouth?'"

"That was absolutely magical," Niall agreed. "There's no doubt about it that I've never heard a tone like yours before. I just know my fans are gonna love you."

"I heard what they heard," John shared. "I was like, 'This guy's voice is gentle and powerful all at the same time.'"

Ultimately, being quick on the draw was a benefit, as Reid chose to join Team Niall.

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

