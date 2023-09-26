Ruby Leigh brought The Voice coaches to their feet on Tuesday with an amazing performance -- and some pitch-perfect yodeling.

The 16-year-old Missouri native was decked out in her rodeo finest as she took the stage with her guitar to perform Patsy Montana's "I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart." The coaches were a bit slow to catch on at first, but when Ruby hit the chorus and started yodeling, all four turned in quick succession.

"I've truly never heard anything like what you just did," John Legend praised. "It was like, how is a human being able to do the things that you're doing? You can win The Voice, honestly."

"I'm blown away by you," Gwen Stefani agreed.

"The energy is just insane," Niall Horan chimed in. "You got four chairs for a reason."

But those three really didn't stand a chance when Reba McEntire broke out her own yodeling skills, telling Ruby how proud she was to see such a young singer continuing on the tradition.

And Ruby was sold, taking little time to make her decision to join Team Reba!

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: