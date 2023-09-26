Gwen Stefani is pulling out all the stops on season 24 of The Voice!

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's Blind Auditions, Ephraim Owens wows the coaches with a powerful performance of Labrinth's "Beneath Your Beautiful" that earns him a standing ovation.

Before making her pitch, however, Gwen decides to make a wardrobe change, stripping off her black-and-white checkered cape.

"Let me just take this off so you can see beneath my beautiful!" she teases.

"Is that legal?" Reba McEntire wonders, while Niall Horan is looking out for Gwen's husband, joking, "Shelton, she's at it again!"

When they finally get down to pitching, Niall praises the "angst" in Ephraim's voice, while Reba is thrilled to hear that the singer's wife is a big fan of hers.

But it might be John Legend who has the edge. When Ephraim's adorable daughter, Evelyn, joins him onstage, the two sing a sweet duet of John's song, "Nervous."

"That song is my daughter's favorite too," John says of 7-year-old Luna. "Whoever gets the honor to coach you will have so much fun working with you."

Watch the full audition below and tune in on Tuesday to see who Ephraim picks!

Season 24 marks Gwen's return to The Voice following Blake's departure. While the No Doubt frontwoman says her returns to the competition always seem to be a last-minute decision, she's thrilled to be sitting back in the spinning coaches' chairs.

"It's pretty amazing to be around all of these talented people," she marveled to ET ahead of the season premiere. "Every time I come back I have so much fun, and to get to know Reba, it's been incredible."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

