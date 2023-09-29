The coaches on The Voice season 24 have their minds blown from the moment Chechi Sarai sings the very first note of her Blind Audition.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, the singer's performance gets a stunned reaction from Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan when she performs a pitch-perfect rendition of Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You" -- and earns the season's latest four-chair turn.

"Who are you and what planet did you come from?" Niall wonders following her performance.

John, of course, has to praise the "amazing gift" of Chechi's whistle tones, while also noting that she's not a "one-trick pony," impressing him with other details of her performance.

"You belong on this stage, and you belong on The Voice for a long time, like, going all the way to the finale," he marvels.

Niall has to agree, saying, "You've set the bar so high for this competition. I can see, like, a finalist already, in you... And I would love for you to be on my team."

John accuses Niall of being a "rambler," while Gwen has another complaint about his pitching technique.

"I feel like the way that you said 'love,' that you were totally trying to seduce her," she accuses the former One Direction star.

But she also has nothing but praise for Chechi.

"What I love about you was, the love and confidence you had on stage," Gwen tells the singer. "It felt like I was watching a GRAMMYs performance."

"You're having fun," Reba agrees. "You're classy...your vocals are just insane."

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

