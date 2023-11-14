Team Legend is pulling out all the stops on season 24 of The Voice!

The trio of Mac Royals, Taylor Deneen and Brandon Montel took the stage for their Three-Way Knockout in Tuesday's sneak peek, and while they all impressed the coaches, Mac had a little something extra for Gwen Stefani following his performance of Robin Thicke's "Lost Without U."

"Mac, were we, like, locking eyes the entire performance?" she asked, while Mac just grinned. "There was a point where I was like, 'Oh my god!'"

"Everything you brought to that performance is like something I would have watched on some GRAMMY performance," she added.

"You just laid all of your Mac game on Gwen Stefani," coach John Legend teased. "You sang the hell out of that song. You are not playing today, Mac!"

"I've never seen that on The Voice before, by the way, where he was like, 'Let's break it down,'" Niall Horan chimed in, also giving Mac his vote.

But, will Mac's charm be enough to earn him the win? Watch the full performance below and tune in on Tuesday to find out!

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: