After 23 seasons, 12 years and nine wins, Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to The Voice -- and the show had some surprises up their sleeve to send him off on Tuesday's live finale!

Original coach CeeLo Green kicked things off with a medley of '80s hits, featuring cameos from former Voice winners and Team Blake members, including Cam Anthony, Wendy Moten, bodie, and Chloe Kohanski.

Later in the show, host Carson Daly celebrated Blake as the GOAT of The Voice, hanging Blake signature jean jacket from the studios rafters, with numbers celebrating all of the country star's winning seasons.

Finally, some of Blake former fellow coaches recorded special messages celebrating his finale, including Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Usher, and Pharrell Williams.

Miley accused him of "pulling an Elton" and planning to return and retire again, while CeeLo and Pharrell celebrated Blake's legacy make The Voice "the Blake Shelton show."

Then, more of Blake's former team members and winners like Cassadee Pope, Bryce Leatherwood, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbury, Sundance Head, Todd Tilghman came together to perform Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" to their former coach to a montage of his best moments on the show.

"I don’t even know what to say," Blake stammered as he greeted all the familiar faces on stage. "It all came back… This is- What the heck is going on!"

The night was capped off by a personal message from George Strait, who celebrated Blake's run on the show and told his friend and fan, "See you out there on the road sometime."

The season 23 coaches were also on hand of course, as Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper prepared to take the stage to perform with their Top 5 artists: Gina Miles, NOIVAS, D. Smooth, Sorelle and Grace West

ET spoke with Blake ahead of last week's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition after 23 seasons and a record-setting nine wins.

"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."

Ahead of Monday's finale performances, Blake shared what he's looking forward to most about his newfound free time -- which mostly involves plans to relax with his wife, Gwen Stefani, her three sons and the rest of his family.

"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," he shared, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."

The Voice will return this fall for season 24.

