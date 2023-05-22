Blake Shelton is ready to kick back and enjoy some time off!

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the country star backstage on night one of The Voice's season 23 finale on Monday, where he opened up about his plans to relax with his wife, Gwen Stefani, her three sons and the rest of his family after saying goodbye to the singing competition.

"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," he shared, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."

Thankfully, Blake has family close by as he prepares for his send-off from The Voice. Gwen and her boys -- Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9 -- were on hand to celebrate Blake receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month, though the country singer joked that he's more than ready to stop celebrating himself.

"I've had enough parties thrown for me in the last few weeks," he shared. "[Gwen] goes, 'We're just celebrating you, you're good right?' Yeah, I'm good. Please, no more parties for me."

There will be at least one more party in the near future if Blake wraps up his Voice run with a record-extending tenth victory on Tuesday. He's got a decent shot, as the only coach with two performers remaining in the competition.

"I'm excited," he said of his Team Blake artists, country singer Grace West and genre-defying crooner NOIVAS.

"Both of these artists, I think either one of them could win the thing. Odds are on Grace because she's a country artist and country artists do so well on this show -- and she's the only one left."

"But NOIVAS, I think people hear him and see him as country also," he admitted. "I told him, 'You're kind of the wild card.'"

Of course, when it comes to the finale, Blake couldn't help but joke about explicitly not being excited to reunite with his favorite frenemy, former Voice coach Adam Levine -- who will perform with Maroon 5 on the live results show on Tuesday.

"I think that's the only bad idea that the producers have had," Blake laughed. "Everything else feels exciting, and we're looking forward to it as a team and a crew. And then they say Adam's coming back and we go, 'Well, it can't be perfect.'"

"I hope they don't let him talk," he added. "He's a great singer, he's just a crappy coach."

The Voice's two-part season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

