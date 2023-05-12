Blake Shelton's wife was by his side for a major career moment! On Friday, the 46-year-old country singer received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Gwen Stefani was there to cheer him on.

Stefani, with whom Shelton tied the knot in 2021, spoke at the ceremony, calling her husband her "dream come true."

"It blows my mind to be here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrating my husband," Stefani began, before referring to her sons, Apollo, 9, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16, who were also in attendance at the ceremony.

"You are so deserving of this honor and the boys and I and all of your family, your friends and colleagues, could not be more proud," she said. "... From barely graduating from high school to roofing houses and then moving to Nashville by himself at 17 years old to chase the only thing he ever wanted to do in his life -- be a country singer."

Stefani added, "There is nobody like him, he is a one-of-a-kind guy, and the audiences all fall in love with him. He's humble, he's genuine, and, trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton."

She concluded her speech by telling her husband, "You are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream, and everyone knows you are my dream come true."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shelton's former The Voice co-star, Adam Levine, was also on hand for the ceremony. During his speech, Levine jokingly bragged about getting his star on the Walk of Fame and being named People's Sexiest Man alive years before Shelton nabbed either honor.

Levine ended the speech with a hint of sincerity, telling Shelton, "Honest to God, it makes me sick to my stomach to say this to you, but I'm really proud of you... I love you and I'm proud of you."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After The Voice host Carson Daly delivered a roast-filled speech, it was Shelton's turn at the podium. He didn't forget to mention his wife, telling the crowd, "I kind of stopped checking things off my list of accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen. And so this is just icing on the cake. I love you so much. That's the greatest thing that's happened along this journey."

Shelton concluded his speech by dedicating his honor to his late brother, Richie. Shelton was just 14 when his older brother was killed in a car accident.

"I was talking to my mom this morning and I was thinking about what I was going to say when I got up here and she said to me, 'You know, I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything you've done,'" Shelton said. "I feel like that's probably the best way to wrap this up. Richie was my brother that I lost many, many years ago. So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother, Richie."

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Shelton after the ceremony, and he marveled over his latest honor.

"I'm a little bit numb right now. I'm never good at taking in the moment right when it's happening, but to have something that's concrete, literally built into the structure here, it's unbelievable to have a star," he told ET. "It really is something that I can't believe, because it's not anything that I ever thought was in the cards for me. I didn't even think being on television would ever be in the cards for me."

"I know that The Voice is a thing that drove people to figure out the music side of what I do, which is what the category that my star is under, which makes me super proud," Shelton added. "That's what this all started from. Once all this goes away one of these days, I'm still just gonna be a country singer. It's all I ever wanted to be."

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Attend CMT Music Awards for First Time Together This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Adam Levine Returning to 'The Voice' for Season 23 Finale

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Cute Mushroom Hunting Date

Blake Shelton Kisses Wife Gwen Stefani While Dressed as Easter Bunny

Related Gallery