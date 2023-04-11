Blake Shelton Scores a Kiss From Wife Gwen Stefani While Dressed as the Easter Bunny in Cute Video
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared a fun-filled Easter Sunday with family and a few furry friends -- including one oversized pink bunny!
Shelton donned a fuzzy, bubblegum-hued Easter Bunny suit for the occasion, scoring a sweet smooch from his wife in a clip Stefani shared to Twitter. The "Hollaback Girl" singer gave fans an inside peek at the family's festivities, which appeared to go down at the couple's Oklahoma home. In the video, Stefani shows off a few of the kids' Easter baskets and even gives some lovin' to Shelton's cat, Dave, and dog, Betty.
"Bunny @blakeshelton strikes again! hope u had a hoppy easter," Stefani shared on social media.
Shelton recently kicked off his final season on NBC's The Voice and is looking forward to spending more time at home with Stefani and her three children, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.
When asked about his reaction to Shelton leaving the show, longtime frenemy Adam Levinerecently joked to ET, "It's about time!"
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches -- Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan -- ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
