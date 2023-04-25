Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Cute Mushroom Hunting Date: See Them Get Super Excited About Their Finds
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments Over the Years
What ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Thinks of Her Dad Kody’s…
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Robyn Doesn't See Herself …
James Corden Admits It's 'Terrifying' to End 'The Late Late Show…
Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge!
Tucker Carlson’s Colleagues Learned of His Fox News Departure ‘o…
Don Lemon Has ‘Nothing But Love’ for T.J. Holmes Amid Romance Wi…
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
Watch 'DWTS' Judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli Crash Normani …
Inside Don Lemon's CNN Firing After Journalist Says He's 'STUNNE…
James Corden's Staff Feels ‘Bittersweet’ After His Late-Night Ex…
'Little People, Big World's Zach & Tori Roloff on Their Kids' Mi…
Usher Sings to Kim Kardashian at Las Vegas Residency Show
Len Goodman, Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge, Dead at 78
Dr. Phil Has Hope That Bam Margera Is on Track to Stay Sober (Ex…
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
'Love Is Blind': Amber and Barnett Argued Over Jessica Drama Whe…
'Magnum P.I.': Higgins Is In Danger in the Season 5 Midseason Fi…
Khloé Kardashian Isn't 'In Love' and Has 'Set Boundaries' With T…
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are foraging for fungi. The couple was over the moon to find a plethora of morel mushrooms during a recent trek into the woods, documenting the journey on social media.
"You better Instagram this," Shelton teases his wife. "There's so many mushrooms around us right now, that I've never even seen anything like this."
Stefani then insists on finding them herself, initially doubting her mushroom hunting skills. Then, as she begins to spot them among the leaves, she marvels, "Oh my gosh, Blake, they're everywhere," before letting out a huge shriek, "Oh my gosh!"
Shelton notes that they found them "just in time" before becoming overgrown. The country star then proceeds to collect the mushrooms in a black bag before bringing them home to cook. "Whoo! Eureka!" he shouts.
As the couple's 2020 song, "Happy Anywhere," plays behind the clip, Shelton goes on to trim a tree branch with pretty purple flowers for his bride. Stefani proudly displays the blooms on a table inside the duo's home and shows off the fruits of their labor: tasty fried mushrooms!
Shelton recently kicked off his final season on NBC's The Voice and is looking forward to spending more time at home with Stefani and her three children, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.
When asked about his reaction to Shelton leaving the show, longtime frenemy Adam Levine recently joked to ET, "It's about time!"
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches -- Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan -- ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Uses His Last Steal Ever!
Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire Look Back at Season 1 of 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton Kisses Wife Gwen Stefani While Dressed as Easter Bunny
Related Gallery