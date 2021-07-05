Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married! The two tied the knot on Sunday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to multiple reports.

According to Page Six, who was first to report the news, the ceremony took place in a new chapel on Shelton's property, which he had built for the big day.

This is the second marriage for Stefani, who was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, but they split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Shelton was previously married to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, from 2003-2006, then married Miranda Lambert in 2011. Shelton and Lambert also broke up in 2015 after being married for four years.

Back in March 2016, Stefani said she and Shelton initially bonded over their shared heartbreak while working together on The Voice, before her divorce drama went public.

He "had been going through literally the exact same thing in literally the exact same time frame," Stefani told The New York Times. "Never in my wildest, craziest dreams would I ever have seen this coming."

In 2018, Shelton echoed Stefani's story. "When I was going through my divorce and just hit rock bottom, just like anyone does when they go through something that devastating, it's a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time," he said during his appearance on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist.

After dating for five years, Shelton proposed to Stefani in October 2020, announcing their exciting news on Instagram. "@gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020," Shelton wrote. "And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Shelton gave more details on how the proposal came about last December, sharing that the most important aspect was making sure Stefani’s three sons -- Kingston, Zuma and Apollo -- were present for the momentous occasion.

"The only thing I had planned was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings]," Shelton said during his appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. "We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it's been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment. I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did."

Following their engagement, a source told ET that Stefani had been longing to take the next step in her relationship with Shelton. "Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time and Blake knew this was the perfect time," the source said. "Blake has been the one who wanted to take it slow in the beginning but recently he decided it was time."

During Stefani's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April, she said she wanted to keep their wedding intimate.

"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," she noted. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."

"It's going to be fun," Stefani continued. "We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big [event]. It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that."

Shelton revealed in May what the couple had planned for their first dance as husband and wife.

"It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack," he said during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We talked about this. We both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not? Don't you think that would be a great one, though? We've literally talked about that."

There had been definite signs the wedding was coming. In June, Stefani celebrated an intimate bridal shower with her family, and ET confirmed in July that they filed for their marriage license in Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, a marriage license expires in 10 days after it's issued.

Back in March, Shelton said he "absolutely" pictures himself living a simpler life with Stefani someday out of the spotlight while guest co-hosting NBC News' Today With Hoda & Jenna.

"I hope that's not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long to me," he said. "I'd like to see that sooner than later. I mean, we've both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go, and touring and now the television thing. It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life. And I think we're both ready for that, honestly."

"The older I get, the more I kind of feel like I'm starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit," he continued. "You know, and just kind of passing on things."

