Happy birthday, Blake Shelton! Gwen Stefani celebrated her fiancé's 45th birthday by throwing him a surprise birthday party at home, surrounded by family and friends. Stefani took to Instagram Friday to share some sweet snaps from the celebration, including the soon-to-be married couple sharing a celebratory smooch.
"Celebrating my besties b day today love u @blakeshelton #surprise #fiancé #Gemini #2021 #june18 #favoritecountrysinger gx," Stefani captioned the birthday post.
In the first video, Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, 7, enters their patio with a set of gold balloons that appear to be for a graduation party before Stefani and Shelton make their way out into the yard where they are met with shouts of "Surprise!" from a crowd of excited family and friends.
In the second clip, the partygoers, and a guest dressed up as Superman, sing "Happy Birthday" to Shelton while the slightly embarrassed singer smiles and blows a party horn to commemorate the occasion.
Earlier this week, the couple sparked rumors that they're already secretly married after they were spotted out and about in Santa Monica, with Stefani appearing to be rocking a sparkly wedding band next to her engagement ring.
According to Page Six, the lovebirds had just gotten back from Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a sprawling ranch. The country star built a chapel on the grounds of the ranch for the couple's nuptials, a source tells the outlet.
ET has reached out to reps for Stefani and Shelton, who could not confirm or deny reports that they are married.
