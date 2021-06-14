Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spark Rumors That They're Already Secretly Married -- See the Pics
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spark Secret Wedding Rumors With …
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Intimate Bridal Shower With Family Ahead…
Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson About a Gift S…
Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen…
‘The Voice’ Finale: Blake Shelton Says He'll Miss Nick Jonas 'Li…
Ariana Grande Shares First Wedding Pics, What to Expect From ‘Fr…
CMT Music Awards: Every Must-See Moment From Country Music’s Big…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce New Archewell Initiative…
Country Stars Celebrate Summer With New Music, Tours and More
Addison Rae Is 'Obsessed' With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Ba…
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Talk Becoming Fashion Designers With N…
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends; Lorde, Megan Thee Stalli…
Ava Max Teases New Music and Reveals Which Country Artist She Wa…
Samira Wiley on Life as a New Mom and Reuniting With Elisabeth M…
Stream Queens | May 20, 2021
Mama June on Trying to Fix Her Broken Relationship With Pumpkin …
Dawn Porter on Directing Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey for ‘The…
‘Lucifer’ 5B: D.B. Woodside on ‘Emotional’ Season and Amenadiel …
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …
Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…
Have Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly tied the knot?
Some fans seem to think so, after the lovebirds were spotted out and about in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend. In a series of new paparazzi pics, Stefani appears to be rocking a sparkly wedding band next to her engagement ring, sparking rumors that she and Shelton have already said "I do."
Stefani and Shelton wore matching navy shirts and denim jeans for the outing, both topping off their looks with hats. But the accessory that received the most attention was the diamond-encrusted band Stefani was sporting:
According to Page Six, the lovebirds had just gotten back from Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a sprawling ranch. Shelton built a chapel on the grounds of the ranch, a source tells the outlet, that the couple planned to use for their nuptials.
ET has reached out to reps for Stefani and Shelton, who could not confirm or deny reports that they are married.
The new pics were taken just two days after Stefani shared via Instagram Stories that her family "kidnapped" her for an intimate bridal party. "To celebrate that I’m getting married!" she exclaimed in a video.
Stefani also posted a photo of herself to her feed, which showed her drinking wine and holding a present with the words "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED" typed out at top.
Stefani revealed back in April that she and Shelton were planning to keep their nuptials low-key.
"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," she said during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."
"It's going to be fun. We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big [event]," she continued. "It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Bridal Shower Ahead of Blake Shelton Wedding
Gwen Stefani Rocks Blake Shelton's Flannel While Cleaning His Closet
Blake Shelton Shares His and Gwen Stefani's First Wedding Dance Song