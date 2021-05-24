Gwen Stefani Rocks Blake Shelton's Flannel While Cleaning Out His Closet
Gwen Stefani is rocking her man's clothes. In an Instagram Story posted Sunday, Stefani shared a selfie in one of Blake Shelton's trademark button-up shirts while cleaning out his closet.
"Cleaning out @blakesheton closet," she captioned the photo of herself in the blue-and-orange flannel.
The singer clearly liked what she saw, posting a follow-up video to let her fans know that she was taking her fiancé's shirt.
"We're for sure keeping this shirt," Stefani cheekily told the camera.
Shelton hasn't responded to his bride-to-be raiding his closet, but if anyone can pull of the country crooner's look, it's Stefani.
The pair is busy planning for their wedding and have already started to share some details about the big day, including their super sweet first dance song.
Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, where he was asked about the first song he'll dance to with Stefani as husband and wife.
"I think it's called the wedding march," Shelton, 44, quipped before host Fallon clarified he meant his first dance song.
Shelton then pulled out his phone and said, "It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack. We talked about this. We both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not? Don't you think that would be a great one, though? We've literally talked about that."
The couple is very excited for their upcoming nuptials, but 51-year-old Stefani plans to keep their wedding minimal.
"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer said last month on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be, like, my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."
