Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani File for Marriage License in Oklahoma
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spark Secret Wedding Rumors With …
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Intimate Bridal Shower With Family Ahead…
CMT Music Awards: Every Must-See Moment From Country Music’s Big…
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends; Lorde, Megan Thee Stalli…
Ed Sheeran Returns to Music With New Single 'Bad Habits' and Vam…
Ciara talks New Album, Making an Impact With Russell Wilson, Wei…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
Prince Edward Reacts to 'Very Sad' Royal Family Rift
CW's 'The Republic of Sarah' Sneak Peek: Only Way to Save the To…
Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton Sing Their Way to Your Heart …
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
Inside the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s Preparation for th…
‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’: James Corden Shares His Own Child…
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding is happening soon. The couple applied for their marriage license in Johnston, Oklahoma, ET can confirm.
In Oklahoma, a marriage license expires in 10 days after it's issued. Shelton and Stefani have been engaged since October 2020, when he popped the question after dating for five years.
The couple recently sparked rumors that they already got married when they were snapped by paparazzi in Santa Monica, California. The No Doubt singer appeared to be rocking a sparkly wedding band next to her engagement ring.
Last month, 51-year-old Stefani celebrated an intimate bridal shower with her family. She also revealed back in April that she and 45-year-old Shelton plan to keep their nuptials low-key.
"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," Stefani said during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."
"It's going to be fun. We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big [event]," she continued. "It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that."
Shelton also revealed in April the first song he and Stefani plan to dance to as husband and wife.
"It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack," Shelton shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We talked about this. We both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not? Don't you think that would be a great one, though? We've literally talked about that."
RELATED CONTENT:
Gwen Stefani Throws Blake Shelton a Surprise Birthday Party
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Bridal Shower Ahead of Blake Shelton Wedding
Shania Twain Wants to Sing With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani