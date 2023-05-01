Blake Shelton and NOIVAS Share Emotional Moment About Their Late Brothers on 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton has insisted that he won't shed any tears over his final season on The Voice -- but that didn't stop the longtime coach from sharing an emotional moment with one of his team members on Monday's show.
As the Playoff Round kicked off, Blake joined singer NOIVAS in the rehearsal studio to prep for his performance of The Beatles' "Come Together," where the pair realized how much they had in common.
"We're both two tall guys, pretty good looking, if I say so myself," NOIVAS observed. "And, even the fact that we've both lost brothers."
NOIVAS told Blake he was 21 when his brother, Alfred, a physical therapist and father, died. Blake, in turn, shared that he was just 14 when his older brother, Richie, was killed in a car accident.
"The last thing he told me, was to just do me," NOIVAS remembered of his brother, sharing how he found the confidence to pursue his music career. "It wasn't until I lost my brother that I started to become fearless."
"My brother, he would have freaked out if he had known what I went on to do," Blake shared of his own career. "He was such a huge music fan. You'd hear him coming six blocks away, the stereo blaring out of his truck."
"That's cool, that your brother got to see you do it," he added to NOIVAS.
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
