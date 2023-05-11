Adam Levine to Reunite With Blake Shelton When Maroon 5 Performs on 'The Voice' Season 23 Finale
It's Blake Shelton's last season on The Voice, and you know his old frenemy, Adam Levine, couldn't let him go without saying goodbye!
Levine and Maroon 5 will take the stage for the second night of the singing competition's two-part finale on Tuesday, May 23. The band will perform their newly announced single, "Middle Ground" -- out May 19 -- with the song's music video debuting the same day.
Blake and Adam coached together for The Voice's first 16 seasons, and had some legendary spats over the years. Blake even gave the former coach a teasing shout-out just this season, during the Battle Rounds, when a contestant was faced with a unique situation. Neil Salsich had to perform his Battle solo, after Team Blake competitor Adam Whalen dropped out of the competition for personal reasons.
"I told him backstage, if you lose this Battle, it will be the worst fail in history," Blake said of his advice for Neil before his solo performance. "I mean, like, Adam Levine-levels of failure."
When ET spoke with Adam at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Party last month to get his reaction to Blake departing the show, the Maroon 5 frontman could only joke, "It's about time!"
The Voice'stwo-part finale airs Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
