Blake Shelton's Last 'Voice' Finale: Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas, John Legend and More to Return
Blake Shelton Reacts to Reba McEntire Replacing Him on 'The Voic…
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
Travis Scott ‘Not Thrilled’ About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chal…
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Savannah Chrisley Slams 'Nasty Rumors' About Mom Julie in Mother…
Jimmie Allen Sued by Former Manager for Rape and Sexual Abuse
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
Martha Stewart, 81, Opens Up About Landing ‘Sports Illustrated’ …
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Heather Duffy Reflects on the Late Actr…
Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Memes ‘Taking Over’ When She Couldn’t…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Sam Asghari Attends 'Star Trek' Premiere as Britney Spears Slams…
Kenan Thompson on Pete Davidson Returning to Host 'SNL' (Exclusi…
Kaley Cuoco Shares ‘Exciting’ and ‘Insane’ First Moments of Moth…
Jennifer Lopez Addresses Mom’s Past Comments on Wanting Her Back…
The Voice is preparing to say goodbye to Blake Shelton with a star-studded season 23 finale!
NBC announced on Tuesday that a historic lineup of show-stopping performers and returning favorites will be on hand for next week's two-part finale, as the show bids farewell to Blake, who has been with the singing competition since its very first season back in 2011.
Former Voice coaches and mentors who will make an appearance to celebrate Blake's last hurrah include, of course, Gwen Stefani, as well as Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton.
The season 23 coaches will also be on hand, as Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper take the stage to perform with their Top 5 artists: Gina Miles, NOIVAS, D. Smooth, Sorelle and Grace West.
Part one of the finale on Monday night will also include performances by Lewis Capaldi -- who will take the stage with his emotional new single, "Wish You the Best" -- and Alex Newell, who will make Voice history performing "Independently Owned" from the hit Broadway musical Shucked, marking the show's first performance from a Broadway production.
On Tuesday, former Voice coaches Adam Levine and CeeLo Green will perform -- Levine and Maroon 5 will take the stage with their new single, "Middle Ground," while CeeLo's performance remains a surprise.
Country star Lily Rose will also perform on Tuesday, joining Diplo for their new song, "Sad in the Summer," while breakout artist Toosii will perform his chart-climbing hit, "Favorite Song."
ET spoke with Blake ahead of Monday's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition after 23 seasons and a record-setting nine wins.
"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."
The Voice's two-part season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Season 23: Who Made the Top 5?
'The Voice': How to Vote for the Season 23 Semifinals
Niall Horan on Working With Gwen Stefani After Blake Shelton's Exit