The Voice is preparing to say goodbye to Blake Shelton with a star-studded season 23 finale!

NBC announced on Tuesday that a historic lineup of show-stopping performers and returning favorites will be on hand for next week's two-part finale, as the show bids farewell to Blake, who has been with the singing competition since its very first season back in 2011.

Former Voice coaches and mentors who will make an appearance to celebrate Blake's last hurrah include, of course, Gwen Stefani, as well as Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton.

The season 23 coaches will also be on hand, as Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper take the stage to perform with their Top 5 artists: Gina Miles, NOIVAS, D. Smooth, Sorelle and Grace West.

Part one of the finale on Monday night will also include performances by Lewis Capaldi -- who will take the stage with his emotional new single, "Wish You the Best" -- and Alex Newell, who will make Voice history performing "Independently Owned" from the hit Broadway musical Shucked, marking the show's first performance from a Broadway production.

On Tuesday, former Voice coaches Adam Levine and CeeLo Green will perform -- Levine and Maroon 5 will take the stage with their new single, "Middle Ground," while CeeLo's performance remains a surprise.

Country star Lily Rose will also perform on Tuesday, joining Diplo for their new song, "Sad in the Summer," while breakout artist Toosii will perform his chart-climbing hit, "Favorite Song."

ET spoke with Blake ahead of Monday's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition after 23 seasons and a record-setting nine wins.

"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."

The Voice's two-part season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

