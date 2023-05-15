Niall Horan is excited to develop a relationship with the second member of the Shelton/Stefani household. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to The Voice coach about saying goodbye to co-star Blake Shelton this season and welcoming the country singer's wife, Gwen Stefani, into the fold next season.

"I've just had a great laugh with him like from day one. Just the minute I met him I was just like, 'Yep, he's my guy. We're gonna be close on and off camera,'" Horan told ET. "It's just a laugh. I'm gonna miss him."

"I'm sticking around for another season and he's obviously having the last hoorah this week, but I'm gonna miss him," he added. "He's been so fun. We've just been bouncing off each other all season... He's good fun."

But Shelton will be sticking around in a sense, as Stefani will rejoin the show for season 24 to coach alongside Horan, Reba McEntire and John Legend.

"I have yet to meet her. I'm sure I'll meet her this week at some point," Horan said of Stefani. "I'm excited to meet her. I mean, she's an absolute icon. I'm sure she's a lovely lady, so I'm excited to meet her and force some sort of a friendship for next season."

For now, though, Horan is focused on winning season 23, whether or not it's Shelton's season.

"I feel confident about the team. There's no doubt about that. I feel like I've got two of the best... but the sympathy vote for the cowboy might get in the way here," Horan quipped. "... I think I've got an amazing team. We picked unbelievable songs for tonight. I've already got my eyes on the finals for both of them. It's up to America now."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

