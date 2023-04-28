New Music Friday April 28: Jack Harlow, Niall Horan, Jason Derulo and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Jack Harlow leads this week's releases with his third studio album, Jackman. Niall Horan also tops this week's lineup with his single, "Meltdown," along with Jason Derulo's "Glad U Came" and Bebe Rexha's joint release with Dolly Parton, "Seasons."
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
Jackman. – Jack Harlow
"Meltdown" – Niall Horan
"Glad U Came" – Jason Derulo
"Seasons" – Bebe Rexha & Dolly Parton
"Give It To Me" – Miguel
"Cheetah" – Jackson Wang
Ends & Begins – Labrinth
"Only Girl" – Stephen Sanchez
Queen Of Me (Royal Edition) – Shania Twain
"My Body" – Coi Leray
Gasms – Smokey Robinson
Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant – Diplo
"Eyes Wide Shut" – ILLENIUM with Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker
"A Little Right Now" – Charles Esten
Down to Earth – TAEYANG
"sickly sweet" – kenzie
"Silly Me" – Jess Glynne
"twenty something" – Alana Springsteen
"Even If It Hurts" – NERIAH
"Monster" – Danielle Bradbery
"Last Train To London (I Won't Look Back)" – Mimi Webb
"Miss Me The Same" – Sara Kays with Anson Seabra
"Everything Else But Rain" – Until The Ribbon Breaks feat Lucius
"Disappear" – Grace Gaustad
Manic Dream Pixie – Peach PRC
THE PHX (Phoenix) TAPES – UPSAHL
