Jackman. – Jack Harlow

"Meltdown" – Niall Horan

"Glad U Came" – Jason Derulo

"Seasons" – Bebe Rexha & Dolly Parton

"Give It To Me" – Miguel

"Cheetah" – Jackson Wang

Ends & Begins – Labrinth

"Only Girl" – Stephen Sanchez

Queen Of Me (Royal Edition) – Shania Twain

"My Body" – Coi Leray

Gasms – Smokey Robinson

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant – Diplo

"Eyes Wide Shut" – ILLENIUM with Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker

"A Little Right Now" – Charles Esten

Down to Earth – TAEYANG

"sickly sweet" – kenzie

"Silly Me" – Jess Glynne

"twenty something" – Alana Springsteen

"Even If It Hurts" – NERIAH

"Monster" – Danielle Bradbery

"Last Train To London (I Won't Look Back)" – Mimi Webb

"Miss Me The Same" – Sara Kays with Anson Seabra

"Everything Else But Rain" – Until The Ribbon Breaks feat Lucius

"Disappear" – Grace Gaustad

Manic Dream Pixie – Peach PRC

THE PHX (Phoenix) TAPES – UPSAHL

