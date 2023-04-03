'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Teases Niall Horan About One Direction Not Winning 'The X Factor'
'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Nearly Falls Out of Her Chair Over C…
Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth to First Child With Tom Pelphrey
Jelly Roll Gets Emotional After Sweeping the 2023 CMT Music Awar…
Blac Chyna on What She's Shared With Her Kids About Her Plastic …
CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood Sports Sparkly Shorts
Josh Lucas on Matthew McConaughey Becoming Part of the 'Yellowst…
Scheana Shay Plans to Take Legal Action Against Raquel Leviss
CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Red Car…
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Attend CMT Music Awards for First…
'Mom-Shamed' 'American Idol' Contestant Quits
Shakira Allegedly Discovered Gerard Piqué Was Cheating Thanks to…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Inside Carly Pearce’s Rehearsal for the 2022 CMA Awards (Exclusi…
Brittany Furlan Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Mocking Pamela …
CMT Music Awards: Shania Twain on Receiving ‘Equal Play’ Honor (…
'Saturday Night Live': Colin Jost Gets Pranked By Michael Che
Steve Howey Attempted to Pull Off ‘Reba’ Sitcom Moment at Hollyw…
Kelly Clarkson is a little bit peeved that Niall Horan stole one of her biggest strategies on The Voice!
The pair sat down together during Monday's Battle Rounds, where Kelly teasingly called Niall out for disrupting her game in season 23.
"You kind of ruined it a little bit for me, because I'm always the one that's like, 'I've been in a singing competition," Kelly explained, noting that the enticement doesn't work as well this season, because Niall was also famously on a singing competition -- where he got grouped into a little boy band called One Direction.
"And, like, we both won," Kelly continued, but Niall had to interrupt.
"We didn't win," he admitted. "Well, we got a medal..."
"Third place," Kelly interjected, to which Niall fired back, "So you do know!"
One Direction famously came in third on the seventh series of The UK's X Factor -- finishing behind winning singer Matt Cardle and runner-up Rebecca Ferguson -- and while they went on to plenty of success despite it, Kelly wasn't quite ready to let that fact go.
"You should lead with, 'I can help you get to third place!'" she pitched with a laugh.
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.
"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Season 23 Team Rosters: Watch All the Battle Rounds!
Jimmy Fallon Auditions for 'The Voice': Do Any Coaches Turn Around?
Blake Thinks Niall Can Take His Place as ‘The Voice’s Resident 'Liar'